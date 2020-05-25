Take a look at 70+ best free iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Tweaks. These tweaks will work with all iOS 13.5 devices jailbroken via Unc0ver 5.0.1. Furthermore, these are Cydia & Sileo compatible tweaks. Before you go through the best free iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Tweaks, let me tell you a little about iOS customization.

Jailbreak & Jailbreak Tweaks

When you Jailbreak an iPhone or iPad, you basically access the system files of your device. Once you have this access, you have full control over iOS. This allows you to modify and customize the device the way you want. Jailbreaking, in simple words, means bypassing all the limits set by the device manufacturer. It is usually meant for power users who cannot stick to the stock features and UI offered by Apple. You can change everything from the functionality of the buttons to the UI elements on a device that is Jailbroken.

To perform any kind of customization on such a device, you need tweaks. Tweaks are basically the apps or scripts that run by accessing the system files. Such apps are offered in stores like Cydia and Sileo. For those who don’t know, Cydia comes with Unc0ver, and Sileo comes with Chimera. You will get one of these stores based on which tool you have used to Jailbreak your device. Both Cydia and Sileo have thousands of Jailbreak Tweaks including Paid and Free. Unfortunately, not all of those tweaks are guaranteed to work. For this very reason, you always need to know which are best and free iOS Jailbreak Tweaks and which ones are compatible with your specific iOS version. In our case, we will be discovering the free iOS 13.5 JailBreak Tweaks.

iOS 13.5 JailBreak via Unc0ver

If you have been living under a rock for the past two days, then let me tell you that iOS 13.5 JailBreak is already here. Pwn20wnd, the developer of the Unc0ver tool announced Unc0ver 5.0 a couple of days ago. Unc0ver is already on its version 5.0.1 now. With the new Unc0ver, you can Jailbreak any iOS device running any signed iOS version from iOS 11.0 to iOS 13.5. The new tool can bypass limits on all devices powered by A12 and the A13 chipset too. You can either install Unc0ver 5.0.1 via AltStore, or you can also download the Unc0ver 5.0.1 IPA via Cydia Impactor.

Over 70 Best Free iOS 13.5 JailBreak Tweaks

Tweak Name Repository 2Dock BigBoss Accent BigBoss AnyKeyTrackPad Packix AVLock Packix BlankPass Packix Cask 2 Packix CastSwitcher Bigboss CCSupport Bigboss ClearCall Packix ClearWidgets BigBoss ClearDock12 Packix ColorMeNotifs Packix Cowbell Packix Cylinder BigBoss Dark Keys Dynastic DeleteCut BigBoss DNDMyRecording Packix DockSpring Packix DontManageMyNotifications BigBoss Dragspring Packix EasyEditAlarms Packix EZSwipe Packix FiceDock 13 Packix FluidTabs Packix GlobAlarmSettings BigBoss HideKBSettings BigBoss HideLabels13 BigBoss HideNCText Packix HomeBarSizer Packix Icon Rename BigBoss Iconvile Packix iKnowTheTime Packix Keyboard Accio BigBoss LetMeDecline Packix LMPAutoLockTime Packix LonerCallButton Packix LowerTheNotfis Packix LowPowerDND BigBoss Maila Packix MenuSupport Packix No3DLines Packix NoDNDBanner Packix Noire Packix NoOlderNotificationsText Packix OhMyFlash Packix PillvVolume Packix PowerModule Packix QuitAll Chariz RealCC BigBoss Rofi BigBoss RoundedMolecules BigBoss Safari Features BigBoss Sakal Packix SendDelay BigBoss SITUM Packix SizeFinder BigBoss SlideToShowNotification BigBoss SolidMessagesBanner Packix SpotCC Packix SpotClearOnClose Packix SpotOn Packix StayDown BigBoss StickAround BigBoss Tap Tap Lock BigBoss Tempus Romanum Packix TransparentNotif BigBoss Vinyl BigBoss VolumePercent Packix WeatherGround Chariz

Repositories

https://repo.packix.com

https://repo.dynastic.co

https://repo.chariz.com

BigBoss Repo is pre-installed.

Install best iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Tweaks

Jailbreak your iPhone or iPad. Open Cydia on the device. In Cydia, click on Sources > Edit > Add > Add the repository. Install your favorite tweak from the installed repository now.

Final Words

That’s all with all of the best iOS 13.5 Jailbreak tweaks. I hope you guys find this list useful. Some of the very popular tweaks include Five Dock, Cast Switcher, Tap Tap Lock, and Manilla. Make sure to try these along with other tweaks. If you run into any problems, feel free to reach out to us through the comment section below.