Take a look at 70+ best free iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Tweaks. These tweaks will work with all iOS 13.5 devices jailbroken via Unc0ver 5.0.1. Furthermore, these are Cydia & Sileo compatible tweaks. Before you go through the best free iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Tweaks, let me tell you a little about iOS customization.

Best free iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Tweaks
iPhone 11 Pro

Jailbreak & Jailbreak Tweaks

When you Jailbreak an iPhone or iPad, you basically access the system files of your device. Once you have this access, you have full control over iOS. This allows you to modify and customize the device the way you want. Jailbreaking, in simple words, means bypassing all the limits set by the device manufacturer. It is usually meant for power users who cannot stick to the stock features and UI offered by Apple. You can change everything from the functionality of the buttons to the UI elements on a device that is Jailbroken.

To perform any kind of customization on such a device, you need tweaks. Tweaks are basically the apps or scripts that run by accessing the system files. Such apps are offered in stores like Cydia and Sileo. For those who don’t know, Cydia comes with Unc0ver, and Sileo comes with Chimera. You will get one of these stores based on which tool you have used to Jailbreak your device. Both Cydia and Sileo have thousands of Jailbreak Tweaks including Paid and Free. Unfortunately, not all of those tweaks are guaranteed to work. For this very reason, you always need to know which are best and free iOS Jailbreak Tweaks and which ones are compatible with your specific iOS version. In our case, we will be discovering the free iOS 13.5 JailBreak Tweaks.

iOS 13.5 JailBreak via Unc0ver

If you have been living under a rock for the past two days, then let me tell you that iOS 13.5 JailBreak is already here. Pwn20wnd, the developer of the Unc0ver tool announced Unc0ver 5.0 a couple of days ago. Unc0ver is already on its version 5.0.1 now. With the new Unc0ver, you can Jailbreak any iOS device running any signed iOS version from iOS 11.0 to iOS 13.5. The new tool can bypass limits on all devices powered by A12 and the A13 chipset too. You can either install Unc0ver 5.0.1 via AltStore, or you can also download the Unc0ver 5.0.1 IPA via Cydia Impactor.

Over 70 Best Free iOS 13.5 JailBreak Tweaks

Tweak Name Repository
2Dock BigBoss
Accent BigBoss
AnyKeyTrackPad Packix
AVLock Packix
BlankPass Packix
Cask 2 Packix
CastSwitcher Bigboss
CCSupport Bigboss
ClearCall Packix
ClearWidgets BigBoss
ClearDock12 Packix
ColorMeNotifs Packix
Cowbell Packix
Cylinder BigBoss
Dark Keys Dynastic
DeleteCut BigBoss
DNDMyRecording Packix
DockSpring Packix
DontManageMyNotifications BigBoss
Dragspring Packix
EasyEditAlarms Packix
EZSwipe Packix
FiceDock 13 Packix
FluidTabs Packix
GlobAlarmSettings BigBoss
HideKBSettings BigBoss
HideLabels13 BigBoss
HideNCText Packix
HomeBarSizer Packix
Icon Rename BigBoss
Iconvile Packix
iKnowTheTime Packix
Keyboard Accio BigBoss
LetMeDecline Packix
LMPAutoLockTime Packix
LonerCallButton Packix
LowerTheNotfis Packix
LowPowerDND BigBoss
Maila Packix
MenuSupport Packix
No3DLines Packix
NoDNDBanner Packix
Noire Packix
NoOlderNotificationsText Packix
OhMyFlash Packix
PillvVolume Packix
PowerModule Packix
QuitAll Chariz
RealCC BigBoss
Rofi BigBoss
RoundedMolecules BigBoss
Safari Features BigBoss
Sakal Packix
SendDelay BigBoss
SITUM Packix
SizeFinder BigBoss
SlideToShowNotification BigBoss
SolidMessagesBanner Packix
SpotCC Packix
SpotClearOnClose Packix
SpotOn Packix
StayDown BigBoss
StickAround BigBoss
Tap Tap Lock BigBoss
Tempus Romanum Packix
TransparentNotif BigBoss
Vinyl BigBoss
VolumePercent Packix
WeatherGround Chariz

 

Repositories

  • https://repo.packix.com
  • https://repo.dynastic.co
  • https://repo.chariz.com
  • BigBoss Repo is pre-installed.

Install best iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Tweaks

  1. Jailbreak your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Open Cydia on the device.
  3. In Cydia, click on Sources > Edit > Add > Add the repository.
  4. Install your favorite tweak from the installed repository now.

Final Words

That’s all with all of the best iOS 13.5 Jailbreak tweaks. I hope you guys find this list useful. Some of the very popular tweaks include Five Dock, Cast Switcher, Tap Tap Lock, and Manilla. Make sure to try these along with other tweaks. If you run into any problems, feel free to reach out to us through the comment section below.

Usama M
Usama M, a software engineer by profession, is the founder and editor-in-chief at Techbeasts. At Techbeasts, he uses his expertise to craft solutions to solve everyday consumer tech problems. His main areas of interest are Android, iOS, and Windows. You can find him on YouTube at "Tech with Usama".

