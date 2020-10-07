Download OnePlus 8T Stock Wallpaper

OnePlus is set to launch a new flagship phone called the OnePlus 8T at an online launch event set for October 14, 2020. While the OnePlus 8 Pro had curved edges, the OnePlus 8T gets a flat-screen. With the announcement of the phone, we are now seeing the Stock wallpapers of the 8T. You can Download OnePlus 8T stock wallpapers from below.

Get the OnePlus 8T Stock Wallpaper

Every OnePlus smartphone comes with new wallpapers, and the new OnePlus 8T is no exception. The device packs some impressive new stock wallpapers, which are now available to download. There are about 11 of these Stock wallpaper in 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution.

I have compiled these stock wallpapers for you. you can download them HERE

A Preview

Before downloading the wallpapers, make sure to take a look at the preview images of the OnePlus 8T stock Wallpaper. The collection looks very much eye-appealing and just refreshes the overall look of the phone. Here is a preview of how it looks like.

About One Plus 8T

One Plus 8T has been announced to be released on 14th of October.

OnePlus offered some attractive blues on its older phones, but the 8 steps up the color selection to Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow. Bummer that the Onyx Black and Glacial Green only come with 8GB of storage. You have to upgrade to the $799 Interstellar Glow model if you want the best RAM/storage combo.

The phone comes with the 6.55″ screen with 405 ppi. The phone offers 8 gigs of Ram alongside 128gb of internal storage. It has a battery capacity of 4500 mah which is a bit low with regard to other phones. But still the battery might not be a problem for the most.

One Plus 8T has a Qualcomm snapdragon 865 chipset that make it really good. The finger print sensor is on the front screen and not mounted on the power button. It might be a bit slow at reading but let us see how it goes.

It has a Quick charging port but no wireless charging but the 65W power charger does the job quite efficiently. The front camera is of 32 megapixels.

It has no Headphone like most of the flagships these days but has type C connective head phone jack.