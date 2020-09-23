Download Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Stock Wallpapers

Want to download the Samsung S20 FE stock wallpaper? You have come to the right place. Although there is still some time in the launch of the phone. You can still download these beautiful Samsung Galaxy S20 FE stock Wallpapers on your phone and give your device a stunning look.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Stock Wallpapers

A good wallpaper can make a phone feel whole. It’s what really ends up bringing the visual experience of the phone together. Although Samsung S20 FE has not been launched yet, the stock wallpapers are a sight to behold. They are stunningly beautiful. S20 FE’s wallpapers come in at a 2400 x 2400 resolution which should look good on most phones

In this post, you will find a collection of free HD/high-quality stock Samsung Galaxy S20 FE official stock wallpapers. You can use the S20 FE Wallpapers on your iPad, iPhone, and other Android phones as well

You can download the Galaxy S20 FE in-built wallpapers from this LINK

About Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an upcoming smartphone by Samsung. The phone is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 8GB of RAM.

As for the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is rumoured to pack a 12-megapixel primary camera; a second 12-megapixel camera and a third 8-megapixel camera. It is expected to sport a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The rumors are that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 5G variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the 4G model will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. It is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and has a triple rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel snapper. The phone is expected to have a 4,500mAh battery.

