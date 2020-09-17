Just a day ago, Apple announced the new iPad Air 2020 at one of its very best launch events. The new iPad Air 2020 brings a number of changes on-board including a set of new wallpapers. There are 5 new HD wallpapers tailor-made only for the iPad Air 2020. All-new Apple iPad Air 2020 Stock wallpapers are out now. You can download Apple iPad Air 2020 stock wallpapers from here.

Stock Wallpapers of iPad Air 2020

The new inbuilt Wallpapers of the iPad Air 2020 are something that you might have never seen before. All of the 5 wallpapers follow the same theme but in different colors. The wallpapers are available in high resolution which means you can use them on any other iPad, iPhone, or even an Android phone. You can either download the wallpapers one by one, use our all-in-one button below to download them all together.

iPad Air 2020 Stock Wallpapers

About iPad Air 2020

iPad Air 4 takes a leap ahead in terms of power and efficiency. The main highlight of this new tablet by Apple is its A14 Bionic Chipset. This is a new 5-nanometer chipset which makes the iPad Air 4 faster than the most premium Android tablet available right now. It further uses Apple’s 4-core GPU. The internals of this device includes a storage capacity of 64GB or 256GB. There is only one rear camera of 12 megapixels and a 7 megapixels front camera. It’s also got a big battery. The fingerprint scanner is now mounted into the iPad’s power button.

It flaunts a 10.80-inches IPS LCD Liquid Retina Screen carrying a resolution of 1640 x 2360 pixels. iPad Air is being offered in Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue colors. Its price starts at $699.