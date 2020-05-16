Download Pixel 4a Stock Wallpapers

Google Pixel 4a’s stock wallpapers have come out before the phone. You can now download all Google Pixel 4a Stock Wallpapers. All of the official Pixel 4a stock wallpapers can be found right here. There are 16 new beautifully crafted wallpapers in the Pixel 4a.

About the Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a is the upcoming midrange from Google. It is a lower version of the Google Pixel 4. The phone is going to be Google’s best bet so far as the Pixel 4 couldn’t do well in the market. The Pixel 4a is going to have some traits of the Pixel 4 with a few compromises which will pull down its price tag. Phone’s specifications and purported images have leaked several times so far. Here is what we know about the Pixel 4a so far.

Pixel 4a is expected to come with a 5.8-inches display. LCD or Super AMOLED, it is unknown yet. The phone will have a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Pixel 4a will have only 1 camera at the back. This will be a 12.2 MP shooter. On the front, it will use an 8 MP shooter. Pixel 4a’s processor will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. Since the original Pixel 4 came with 64 GB base storage, it is highly unlikely that the Pixel 4a will offer more than that. The battery capacity of this phone will be 3080 mAh. It will run on the Android 10 out of the box. The design language will be similar to Pixel 4.





Pixel 4a is going to be the direct competitor of the iPhone SE. But the fact that this phone will be using a mediocre SoC alone puts it behind the competition already before its release. The iPhone SE carries Apple’s flagship SoC, while none of the Android-budget phones carry Qualcomm or Samsung’s flagship SoC. Only time will tell how the Pixel 4a performs in the market. The Pixel 4a will be replacing last year’s Google Pixel 3a lineup.

Pixel 4a Stock Wallpapers

Google has crafted 16 new wallpapers for the Pixel 4a. If there is one thing Google is good at, that has to be the wallpapers of its phones. We have always had the best wallpapers come out from Google. Be it the Pixel 2, the Pixel 3, or the Pixel 4, the wallpapers were spot-on. The same goes for the new Pixel 4a now. The new wallpapers are just magnificent. These wallpapers can fit the screen of any Android phone or even an iPhone. All of the Google Pixel 4a Stock Wallpapers carry a full HD resolution i.e. 1080 x 2340 pixels.

You can either downloaded the wallpapers one by one or just use the all-in-one button to download them all together.

To download the wallpapers separately, right-click on your desired image and click on “save image as..”. In order to save on your phone, long-press the image and click on “Download image”.

