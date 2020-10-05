If you’re tired using mediocre wallpapers on your Phone’s home screen. And want to customize your device’s home screen. Make sure to give a try to the below-listed Xiaomi Mi 10t and Mi 10t Pro wallpaper. This collection has a total of 3 wallpapers that you can use one a mobile device.

Mi 10t and Mi 10t pro Stock Wallpapers Preview

Download Mi 10t and Mi 10t Pro Stock Wallpaper

If you like the afore-listed images, then you can use the below download link and grab the high-resolution wallpapers. You’ll love using these wallpapers on your home screen. Here we attach the Google Drive link by which you can easily download these wallpapers in its full-resolution.

Download the Mi 10t and Mi 10t pro Wallpapers from here

Xiaomi Mi 10t and Mi 10t Pro – About

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its latest flagship line, the Mi10T. Mi 10T phones are designed to be sold outside of China and Xiaomi says they “power your creativity.” This series is different from the Mi 10 phones launched several months ago, which is Xiaomi’s highest-end flagship line. The Mi 10T Pro 5G starts at 599 euros, which converts to approximately $700 (£545, AU$980).

There are three members of the Mi 10T family: the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. All three phones have the same 6.67-inch display, support 5G, use a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and are splash-proof. But they have varying camera modules and refresh rates among other differences. The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T have a cutting-edge Snapdragon 865 processor as seen in the Galaxy S20, for instance, while the Mi 10T Lite is powered by Qualcomm’s midrange Snapdragon 765G chipset (the G stands for gaming). While the phones are all splash-proof according to Xiaomi, none of them have a formal IP rating for water and dust resistance. If you need more specifics, scroll down to our specs chart.