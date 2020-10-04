Download Google Pixel 5 Stock Wallpapers – Free

The Google Pixel 5 has just been announced, and despite leaks and rumors kind of spoiling the fun of the big reveal, Google’s new flagship seems now ready to impress. After all, Google has to show us something good! And a part of the reveal is the new set of Google Pixel 5 Stock Wallpapers.

Collage of all Google Pixel 5 Default HD Wallpapers

These are released alongside the phone to give us an idea of the phone’s screen and its resolution. I have compiled the Google Pixel 5 Stocke wallpapers for you and you can download them easily.

Google Pixel 5 Stock Wallpapers Download

Release

In the U.S., the Pixel 5 will be available starting October 29 for $699, and you’ll be able to get it from Verizon or Google Fi, or unlocked from Amazon or the Google Store. It will also be coming to AT&T, though a date for the AT&T release has yet to be revealed.

Outside of the U.S., the Pixel 5 will be available starting on October 15, though only in eight countries. Those countries include the U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. Hopefully, it’ll eventually be available in other countries too — though there’s no official word on that.

Preview

With the official announcement of Google Pixel 5, the stock wallpaper has also been released. These wallpapers are an integral part of a phone display. The Google Pixel 5 stock wallpapers give your phone a refreshed and a better look.

I have compiled these Pixel 5 Stock wallpaper. Download the entire Google Pixel 5 Stock Wallpapers from here. There are about 15 of these wallpapers and there is a preview of them below

About Galaxy Pixel 5 Smartphone

From the back, the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 5 look quite similar. They both have a square camera block in the top-left corner and a Google logo near the bottom and are otherwise near featureless single-color slabs.

However, there are two key differences. Firstly, Pixel 5 has a fingerprint scanner on the rear, whereas the Pixel 4 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner at all. The Pixel 5 has a bigger screen, it’s a 6-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED display, with 432 pixels per inch and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 5 specs

The Google Pixel 5’s specifications here below seem promising for its price range:

Snapdragon 765G chip (not quite flagship 8xx processor, but still fast and capable)

12.2MP main camera

5G support

6.-inch OLED display

8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for the base model

4,000mAh battery

The Google Pixel 5 has an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. While those specs are reasonable, the processor isn’t a match for the likes of the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, found in phones such as the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

