WhatsDelete for PC- Use for free on Window 10, Mac

WhatsDelete app on PC is a free app that allow you to monitor your WhatsApp notifications and saves your all deleted data. Download now on your Windows and Mac PCs

Why the WhatsDelete PC app

WhatsApp’s delete for everyone feature is available for Group chats for a long time now. This feature allows users to delete a sent message within a stipulated time.

Well, if you’re curious about what was the deleted message all about there’s a way to find that out. However, we must mention that WhatsApp doesn’t have an official feature that will show you the messages that have been deleted.

It seems the much-awaited ‘delete for everyone’ feature is not foolproof. The messages can be retrieved even after being deleted by the sender.

How to see deleted WhatsApp messages

This is a tried and tested process. To read the deleted WhatsApp messages you’ll need to download a third-party application called WhatsDelete PC app. This app is available for download on the Google Play store but not on the App store. Notably, there are some more apps available on the Play store that shows you deleted information.

Whenever someone deletes a WhatsApp message, in the chat it shows a message that reads, ‘This message was deleted’. If you have an Android smartphone, follow these steps to see deleted messages.

Download and install WhatsDelete app on your device from Google Play.

Once downloaded, open the app and finish setting it up by granting access to all the permissions the app asks for.

After granting the permissions, go back the app and now you’ll be asked to select the app/ apps of which you want to save the notifications and detect changes. From the list, select WhatsApp and tap Next.

On the next screen tap Yes, Save Files followed by tapping Allow. This will finish setting up the app and it will be ready for use.

From then on every notification that you receive on WhatsApp, including the deleted messages will be present on WhatsDelete for Windows app. All you need to do is to open the app and from the top bar select WhatsApp.

Is the app Legit

WhatsDelete is questionable in many respects. On the one hand, it has all-inclusive access to your notifications and can receive files and audio recordings or everything at once. On the other, the app undermines an important function that is meant to avoid misunderstandings and provide some privacy.

Its ability to undo deleted messages complete undermines the WhatsApp function. The person who deleted the message doesn’t even know that you kept the message as a copy before deleting it.

The app is not officially supported by WhatsApp but it is legit. WhatsDelete, for many can be seen as a privacy concern where someone just did not want anyone to see their text. But the app allows you to do just that. Which for me also is a bit concerning.

How to Install WhatsDelete app on Windows and Mac

To begin, Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation process by running the .exe file on your PC. Open the PlayStore app from the home screen of the emulator Log in using your Google ID Search for the WhatsDelete app Click on the install button to complete the download process.

You can use this app on your smartphone as well, download from this LINK.