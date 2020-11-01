How to Play Whack a Bunny for PC free – Windows 10

Download Whack a Bunny on PC. Take a break from the conventional games and switch to a funnier and much more exciting hammer strike game now.

What is Whack a Buuny PC app

Test your reflex and become a pro to hunt down all the rabbits from every game level? Experience the thrill of hunting down cheeky rabbits and feel satisfaction in clearing them from your screen. Don’t let them ruin the farm and take away all the carrots.

Just about anything can happen in the wonderfully weird and retro Whack a Bunny for PC app. But you’ll get on just fine if you’re able to use a variety of hammers with varying powers to beat the hordes of killer rabbits into pots scattered around the levels – and then cook up a delicious stew

Players also have to battle tricky bosses that use just about everything on the screen as ammunition, from bombs to – what else – nearby rabbits.

There are also puzzle elements in the game, where you’ll have to figure out what order to whack the rabbits in to find a way through the level.

The game’s graphics are kept in a 16-bit retro look from the Super Nintendo era, so fans of older games are sure to enjoy it.

Those who don’t dare to face the rabbit hordes alone can take up the wooden Hammer with a friend in co-op mode and dash out twice the damage.

How to install Whack a Bunny app on Windows and Mac

You will need an Android emulator on your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator Complete the setup of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app, which is already installed Log in using your Google ID, which is necessary to download the app Search for the Whack a Bunny app Click on the install button to complete the process

