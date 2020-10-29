How to Play Company of Heroes for PC-Windows 10

Download Company of Heroes on PC and command two crack companies of American soldiers and direct an intense campaign in the European Theater of Operations. Starting with the D-Day Invasion of Normandy.

What is Company of Heroes for PC

Company of Heroes is set during the Second World War and contains two playable factions. Players aim to capture strategic resource sectors located around the map, which they use to build base structures, produce new units, and defeat their enemies.

In the single-player campaign, the player commands two U.S. military units during the Battle of Normandy (Operation Overlord). And the liberation of France (Operation Cobra). Depending on the mission, the player controls either Able Company of the 29th Infantry Division’s 116th Infantry or Fox Company of the 101st Airborne Division’s 506th PIR.

Some improvements have been made for the Android and iPhone release, however. The button select and tap assist overlays are two handy options for enlarging icons for squad deployment, or on the mini-map section of the HUD, making them easier to tap. You can enable these modes via the menu. The HUD also now goes partially transparent as you pan across the battlefield

The app costs $13.99, with all subsequent downloadable content included. These include extra missions and maps. As always with Feral games, the iPhone app is free if you already own the iPad one. A separate Android version is available for selected smartphones.

Feral Interactive says that Company of Heroes is a fast-moving tactical combat game. And that the mobile version is faithful to the original desktop one, with ‘no compromises’ in adapting it for the small screen.

Critical acclaims

Company of Heroes received widespread acclaim, winning multiple awards for the best strategy game of the year. Two expansions were released: Opposing Fronts in 2007 and Tales of Valor in 2009. A free-to-play massively multiplayer online version of the game, Company of Heroes Online. It was briefly released as an open beta in South Korea in April 2010, before being canceled in March 2011. and now in 2020, an Android version is being released by the makers of the game.

How to Install Company of Heroes app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. The emulator after the initial download will install further files to complete the set up on your PC. Now open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen of the emulator, the app is pre-installed You will be asked to give your Google ID, it is a necessary step in downloading the app Search for the Company of Heroes app Click on the install button to get the app on your PC.

Also you can play the game on your Smartphone from this LINK.