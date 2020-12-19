Use for Free SKEDit for PC- Windows 10, Mac

SKEDit on PC is a free and easy-to-use scheduling app that lets you schedule messages, and send emails later. Download on your PC now.

What is the SKEDit PC app

SKEDit for PC is an Android app that lets you schedule posts on both WhatsApp, providing a handy way of relaying messages to friends and colleagues at the most convenient times.

The app is also perfect for greeting people on their birthdays, ensuring that you’ll never forget a birthday again even if you did forget.

How it Works

The software is fairly straightforward to use. After downloading the free app, users simply sign up or sign in with their email or Facebook account. Obviously, a Facebook account will need to be linked in order to use that portion of the features.

Once logged in, users then simply select the service they’d like to use to send out a given message or a time they’d like to schedule to make a phone call and then fill in the content they want to send out and who that is going to.

Finally, a date and time need to be selected and then SKEDit For Windows will automate the share or message without any further actions from the user. Of course, if the message is something that needs to repeat, users can also choose options for that. For messages that aren’t quite ready yet, a scheduled reminder can also be set instead of an automated send.

SKEDit effectively serves as an all-in-one automated messaging platform without the hassle of switching between various apps. However, this obviously doesn’t cover every available platform for reaching out to others. With that said, there’s not really anything stopping the developers from adding more services later.

Features

Save Time

Send all your messages, posts, emails & calls automatically. Save countless hours lost in tedious back-and-forth messaging each day.

Eliminate Stress

Streamline all your communication so it runs smoothly. Calmly breeze through your day not worrying about sending work reminders or last-minute phone calls.

Stay Organized

Structure, schedule & plan all your communication down to a T. No more drowning in an ocean of unwelcomed phone calls, emails & messages.

Set the exact date & time for messages & calls to be sent. Watch as forgetting to stay in touch becomes a distant, blurry thing of the past.

Automate Communication

Swift, automated communication makes everything fall into place like clockwork. Relax as your sail through your day, having already planned it yesterday.

Set Reminders

Enjoy effortlessly staying in-sync with your plans through the power of automated reminders. Or, schedule WhatsApp & email reminders to be sent to yourself.

HOW IT WORKS

Quickly Register: Simply fill in contact info, or use One-Touch Facebook register, for a rapid download & install.

Choose Communication Service: Select communication method you’d like to automate: Call, SMS, Email, WhatsApp

Write Content: Jot down your message or content you’d like to have automatically sent

Schedule Date & Time: Set the exact time & date for your message, content, or call. Sit back & relax while SKEDit handles the rest

How to Install SKEDit app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC Run the .exe file on your PC to complete the installation of the emulator Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen You will need to log in using your Google ID Search for the SKEDit app Click on the install button to complete the download.

Use this app on your Smartphone to send time messages, follow this LINK.