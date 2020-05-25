Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Smartphones have added a great deal of convenience into our lives. We use them to check emails on the go, purchase things online, capture photos and videos, communicate with each other, video chat, play games, and browse the internet, among others. However, technology changes almost every day. And if you own a smartphone, it’s highly advisable to replace it every year, so that you can remain in sync with current trends. This can also become expensive if you are upgrading yearly With that said, Nowloan has provided the 3 best smartphones on the market in 2020.

Without a doubt, the Samsung Galaxy Ultra 5G is one of the best smartphones on the market. While its price may appear a bit hefty, it’s packed with numerous features and functionalities, which means you are not only getting a quality product but you will also get great value for your money. Just like its name suggests, this forward-looking business smartphone comes with 5G technology, which translates to better and enhanced connectivity. It comes with two cameras – a 108MP camera and a 48MP camera. Its display is powered by super AMOLED technology, which delivers stunning visuals. And with its 120 Hz refresh rate, you are assured of a seamless visual experience. Samsung has equipped it with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is renowned for its remarkable performance. And with a battery capacity of 5000 mAh, you will have enough power to get you through the day.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a great flagship phone which delivers an amazing responsive performance. It’s equipped with a quad-camera at the back, which provides numerous photography options and features. Unlike previous iterations, this smartphone comes with wireless charging. Its wireless charging feature is so powerful that it can get your phone from 0% to 30% in less than 30 minutes. Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It also comes with 5G connectivity. As noted above, its equipped with 4 rear cameras, which you can use to capture different photos and videos. It also comes with a 4510 mAh battery, which should last you at least a day when fully charged.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Are you looking for a classy, stylish, and a performance-oriented smartphone? If so, then you should check out the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. It comes with a large 6.8-inch display, which provides a comfortable viewing experience. Whether you are browsing the web, watching videos, or tracking your analytics on an excel sheet, you are assured of a great viewing experience.

For the camera system, you will get a wide-angle camera and a standard camera at the back, as well as a telephoto lens for video creation. On the front is a 10MP camera, specifically designed for taking selfies. Similar to other smartphones in this range, the LG V60 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which delivers exceptional performance.

While the LG V60 may not have as many features as the other smartphones in its class, it remains an interesting and competitive phone. You will love its 5G connectivity, reverse wireless charging, long battery life, and 120Hz display. In short, you are getting a great Android device at a competitive price.

Closing Remarks

While the above 3 smartphones have been highlighted as the best, it doesn’t mean that your options are limited to them only. As you may probably know, people have different needs and personal preferences when it comes to gadgets. Therefore, if you are on the market for a new phone, take your time to explore different options, and then purchase one that aligns best with your needs and preferences.