SWEAT for PC – Use for free on Windows 10, Mac

Use the SWEAT app on PC. Work out at home with the largest fitness community of women worldwide! Get the fitness motivation you need with SWEAT.

What is the SWEAT PC app?

Once you’ve downloaded the SWEAT for PC app onto your device, you’ll not only have access to the popular BBG workouts, but you’ll also get eight additional workout programs based on your goals and resources.

For instance, if you’re just starting out on your fitness journey at home, you can stick with BBG. But if you’re looking for more of a challenge at the gym, you can try BBG Stronger. It is developed with more intermediate moves and with dumbbell weights in mind. There are also programs for women wanting to get fit post-pregnancy, and ones for if you’re looking to build lean muscle and strength, or even body build.

What is the BBG workout

First thing’s first: You’ll need basic equipment, such as a medicine ball, a bench (I substituted a step ladder or a sturdy chair at home), and a BOSU ball (easy to find at a gym if you do the BBG workouts there). And need not forget dumbbells, which, btw, are the star of this exclusive Kayla Itsines workout for beginners.

At the beginning of the challenge, you perform two 28-minute resistance workouts per week (one abs/arms and one legs/cardio) and an optional third (full-body).

Each BBG workout session is broken down into two seven-minute circuits, and each circuit consists of four exercises—you complete circuit one as many times as you can in seven minutes, then rest for 30 to 90 seconds and do the same with circuit two. You repeat the whole thing, for a total of 28 minutes. The program ramps up in difficulty level as the weeks progress to avoid plateau (for example, by week four, the third resistance workout is mandatory). On non-strength days, you complete light cardio (like walking) or HIIT training (ala this circuit-focused Kayla Itsines workout) and stretch daily

The best part is that you can sync SWEAT’s workout planner with your phone’s calendar so that you can schedule your leg days, cardio days, and rest days, and move each workout to fit with your schedule. Also, if you want to switch things up, SWEAT offers one-off challenges for the #BBG community, and muscle-group-focused workouts as well.

IS it For you

If having all these program options sounds intimidating, don’t fret! I felt the same as I scrolled through. The thing is, Kayla and her fitness posse break down every single move in each workout program. Not only are there swipe-through guides that explain each movement step-by-step, but you’ll find animated GIFs that show you exactly how to execute each step properly.

A huge part of the SWEAT mentality is growing a supportive community where women can feel empowered and inspired throughout their fitness journey. The app makes this apparent in two ways: you’ll have access to a open forum that connects you with other SWEAT fans in live discussion, and after each workout, you’ll be encouraged to celebrate your achievement by sharing a SWEAT selfie on your personal social or within the app!

What will it cost you?

It’s $20 a month, $55 for three months (a little over $18 per month that way), or $120 for a year (a 50 percent savings). While it may seem steep at first, Kayla once broke it down this way: it’s like one Starbucks drink a week (or only twice a month if you get the year package).

However, if your out-of-pocket costs right now are relatively low, then SWEAT for Windows might be well worth it, especially for all the benefits.

How to Install the Sweat app on Windows and Mac

You will need an Android emulator for your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator. Complete the installation by following the on-screen instructions Open the PlayStore app from the home screen of the emulator. Search for the SWEAT app and click on the install button. Log in using your Google id to start the download process.

You can use the SWEAT app on your smartphone as well.