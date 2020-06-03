With the help of this guide, you will be able to Stop Tiles From Resiz­ing in Group FaceTime.

FaceTime has a handy feature that automatically expands panes when people start talking. Apple calls it Automatic Prominence and this functionality can be indispensable if dozens of people participate. But if FaceTime group calls are busy, you may want to prevent the tiles from resizing or moving on the screen of your iPhone or iPad.

People often talk to each other during group conversations and with automatic Prominence, it can get annoying. The constantly increasing and decreasing tiles are not pleasant. If you don’t like the feature, it confuses it or you just want to stop using it for an important group conversation, consider disabling it.

How To Stop Tiles From Resiz­ing in Group FaceTime:

So, let’s see how you can prevent the resizing or walking of the cards in the FaceTime group by disabling the Automatic Prominence function. You’ll also find workarounds for some other FaceTime-related technical issues, so read on.

Before turning off automatic resizing or moving tiles in the FaceTime group, you need to update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5 respectively. Otherwise, you won’t find the option to disable Automatic Prominence in FaceTime settings.

To make sure your device is up to date, open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, tap General, then tap About. You should see the current version of iOS or iPadOS next to the software version.

If you have iOS / iPadOS 13.4 or earlier installed, go back to the previous screen, tap Software Update, then tap Download and Install to update your device with the latest system software.

Disable Automatic Prominence on iPhone or iPad:

To disable Automatic Prominence on FaceTime group calls, you have to dive into the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Once the function is disabled, the size of the FaceTime tiles will no longer be adjusted automatically or the screen will move to the next participation in a group conversation.

Again, you need to disable your iPhone or iPad on at least iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5 or later to disable the automatic Prominence function.

Step1: Settings.

Step2: Settings screen.

Step3: FaceTime.

Step4: Turn off Speaking.

Automatic prominence is now disabled. While you prevented FaceTime from automatically adjusting tiles, you can still manually zoom in on people by tapping on the tiles.

If you want to enable the feature later, follow the previous steps and turn on the switch next to Speak in Automatic Prominence.

So that’s all. This is how you can Stop Tiles From Resiz­ing in Group FaceTime on iPhone & iPad.