Solo VPN for PC- Use for Free on Window 10, Mac

Why the Solo VPN PC app

Solo VPN for PC is a mobile VPN product, designed for Android and iOS operating systems. While it is native to mobile, you can use it on Windows or macOS if you use an Android emulator. There are several on the market, but BlueStacks is one of the best. At this time, a Hong Kong company called “Solo VPN & NCleaner & Radio” owns and operates the service.

Some of the other apps they have are CCleaner and a radio app. The Google Play Store lists the VPN with over 10 million downloads with a 4.4-star rating. There is a website linked from the app entry in the Google Play Store. However, all that it has to offer is a privacy policy and terms of usage statements.

Server Locations

United States

Japan

Hong Kong

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Ukraine

Vietnam

The answer to this is interesting. Instead of listing all the servers, even the full ones, they only show the ones that are not full. They claim there are servers located in more than 30 countries.

However, at the time of writing, we only see 8 countries listed in the app. If more appear, I will put them on this list. However, I have not seen more than eight at one time. Currently, these are the ones available. Keep in mind that there are times when no servers are available.

Pricing

While Solo VPN for Windows is free, they also offer an ad-free version. As you can see in the image, they offer the ad-free version of Solo VPN through Google Pay. Additionally, you can find the same payment structure if you are using an iOS device. To get the premium version of the service, the cost is $0.99 a month. However, it seems to be there only to give you an ad-free experience. There is no access to more server locations or faster connections.

Privacy

Much like with other VPNs of this type, it seems that your browsing data and private info will be going into the hands of third-party websites.

Why is that so bad? It defeats the purpose of a VPN service in the first place, which is to allow anonymous browsing and to hide your data from anyone, including the provider.

The damage doesn’t have to be dramatic, though. It depends on what type of data the provider will be tracking.

What Is a VPN?

A VPN creates an encrypted connection (often referred to as a tunnel) between your computer and a server controlled by the VPN company and then passes all network activity through that protected tunnel. Anyone monitoring the network you’re using including the owners of the network won’t be able to see what you’re up to.

Even the ISP will be blind to your activities, which also prevents them from selling your anonymized user data. Out on the web, advertisers and snoops will have a harder time tracking you because your true IP address is hidden by the VPN.

How to get Solo VPN app on Windows and Mac

Install an Android emulator on your PC, get the BlueStacks emulator Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator on your PC and look for the PlayStore app Log in using your Google ID Search for the Solo VPN app Click on the install button to complete the download process of the emulator.

