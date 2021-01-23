SHEIN for PC – Use for Free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the SHEIN app on PC. It is an affordable online shopping platform with a distinct tone focusing on women’s fashion.

What is the SHEIN PC app

Shein for PC is an online fast fashion retailer based in China that started in 2008 and is known for its super-cheap clothes focusing on women. With its motto of “everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion,”. It mostly sells women’s apparel but also offers an increasingly wide selection of accessories, shoes, children’s clothes, and men’s apparel.

The brand has become so famous on social media because it markets its products to Instagram influencers, sending them free clothing to review in paid advertisements.

Why is it so Cheap/ Is it legit

Chinese retailers can keep their prices low by: not paying for customer service staff, using lower-quality materials, and having a faster manufacturing process. SHEIN does all those three to a certain extent. Thankfully they don’t use tactics that other Chinese online stores use: hiding their costs in inflated shipping fees and misrepresenting products.

The clothing prices on SHEIN for PC have actually increased in the last three years. This could be because they now offer free returns, which has a cost to any business. You’ll find that the prices aren’t crazy cheap like Wish. They’re more aligned with Target or Walmart’s clothes that have been discounted.

Given that the quality is usually a little better than Walmart and competitive to most mall brands, I think the prices are still worth it for the right items.

How does SHEIN app work?

First, you need to download the app, following which you need to register with your email address and a password.

After you have registered on the app, you will get a certain amount of coupons that you can use while shopping on the SHEIN for Windows app.

If you need to buy any clothes or accessories from the app, you simply need to add that item to your cart

You also need to add your address so that your order gets delivered to you.

There is also cash on delivery option available on the app which means you can pay the amount at your doorstep

SHEIN for PC charges a certain amount of money for Cash on Delivery orders.

How to Install the SHEIN app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen. Log in using your Google ID Search for the SHEIN app, click on the install button Now the app is downloaded on your PC and you can use it.

You can use the app for shopping on your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.