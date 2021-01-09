Parler for PC- How to use free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Parler app on PC. If you are looking for a way to download this app on your PC you have come to the right place.

What is the Parler PC app

Parler for PC network has a similar feel to Twitter. You follow accounts, and content appears in a chronological news feed. Users can post up to 1,000 characters, which is more than Twitter’s 280-character limit, and can upload photos, GIFs, and memes.

Parler for Windows was first released in 2018 and quickly caught on as a popular platform for right-wing activists and politicians. Especially those banned by Twitter and Facebook. It surged in popularity following November’s U.S. presidential election.

It has a layout similar to Twitter’s, with a scrolling feed of news and updates from people you follow, and a “discover news” section that’s much like Twitter’s “trending” section. Rather than Twitter’s 280-character limit, you have up to 1,000 characters to get your point across in posts, which can be written statements, links to stories, GIFs, and memes.

A brief History

Launched in 2018, Parler is a social media app created by University of Denver graduates Matze and Jared Thomson. They came up with Parler because they were “exhausted with a lack of transparency in big tech, ideological suppression, and privacy abuse,” according to Parler’s website.

The private company is based in Henderson, Nevada, and has between 11 and 50 employees, according to LinkedIn. Parler means “to talk” in French and is meant to be pronounced as PAR-lay. But as more people started saying the app’s name like the English word “parlor,” that pronunciation took over.

Why it became popular

THERE ARE ONLY two rules on Parler for PC, the “free speech” social network: First, nothing criminal. Second, no spam. Other than that, you can post what you want, the site advertises, “without fear of being ‘de-platformed’ for your views.”

PARLER came to be in the aftermath of Twitter, Facebook, and other traditional social media channels’ move to flag posts that promoted blatant misinformation. The site makes no bones that it’s for an ultraconservative audience. It encouraging users to follow people like Sean Hannity, Ted Cruz, Mark Levin, and other celebrities.

While it claims to be a vehicle for free speech, it also states that it can and will ban users for any or no reason. However, the developers have stated that they’ll never ban hate speech. To earn verification, users can upload a picture of their government-issued identification. Those wanting to be included in the Influencer Network also need to share their social security numbers.

The Web Version

You can use Parler though its website as well, just like the other social media platforms.

How to Install the Parler app on Windows and Mac

The method I am going to discuss will require you to install the app via the .apk file.

You can download the .apk file from this LINK.

You will need an Android emulator on your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator Run the .exe file on your PC and follow the instructions to complete the installation of the emulator. Download the .apk file for an app from any third-party site and launch BlueStacks on your computer. Now, press the Ctrl + Shift + B keys or click on the Install apk button from the side toolbar This will open up a Windows Explorer pop-up, from where you can navigate to the apk file for the app you want to install on BlueStacks You can also drag and drop the apk file on the home screen of the BlueStacks to begin the installation

Disclaimer