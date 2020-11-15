Install Free VidTrim for PC- Windows 10, Mac

VidTrim app on PC is a video editor and organizer for you. It includes multiple features like trimming, merging, frame grabbing, and different video effects.

Why the VidTrim PC app?

Interested more in social sharing than serious editing?. VidTrim is an all-in-one solution that makes it simple to give your videos extra pop and then publish them to the Web all without ever leaving the app.

VidTrim for PC is entirely cloud-based and as a result, you have to first upload a video to its servers and wait for it to process before you can do anything. This took several minutes with the 56-second clip I used to test the app, which was mildly annoying compared to the instant-on environment other

And that’s about it. If you’re looking for advanced video editing, VidTrim for Windows definitely isn’t for you. But if the most basic video manipulation is all you need, It does a few elemental things reasonably well.

There is also an ad free version of the app that you can purchase and it is called the pro version. The app also supports different languages including – English, Turkish, German, French, Portuguese, Russian, Greek, Hebrew, Dutch, Czech, Arabic, Chinese

FEATURES:

Add music tracks to your videos

Record your own voice over

Trim and cut frame by frame to remove unwanted parts

Edit audio by trimming, adding fade-in and fade-out effects

Beautiful UI with stunning design

Save your edited videos or share on social media with a tap

Pros:

Customizable menu;

A wide selection of modifying options and filters;

Mobility of tasks, for example, return to any stage of editing;

Automation of all work processes for user requests;

Configuration on multiple monitors.

Cons:

It is not possible to preview filters

How to Install VidTrim app on Windows and Mac

You will need an Android emulator on your PC, install BlueStacks emulator Complete the installation process of the emulator by running the .exe file Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen Log in using your Google ID Search for the VidTrim app and locate it Click on the install button to complete the download of the app

Also get this app on your Smartphone and edit your videos. Just follow this LINK.