Install Free Mini Football for PC – Windows 10, Mac

Download the Mini Football app on PC. Put on your boots, and get ready to go onto the pitch in this brand new football game. Experience football like never before

Mini Football for PC has a casual pick up and play feel that still remains true to the original sport.

In Mini Football you will be able to win players, from common to epic ones, and upgrade them to turn your team into the most feared opponents on any pitch. Not only can you build your team, but you will also be able to fully customize it to your image with more than 100 customizable options from:

● Unique logos, jerseys, shorts, socks, and boots

● Over 30 unique country kits

● Personalize your gameplay experience by choosing the ball you prefer

You will get 5 unique and original stadiums that will get bigger, louder, and more impressive as you progress through your football career.

Whether it’s on your home pitch, or in an international setting, every game will feel different. New and more impressive stadiums are on their way, so keep an eye out for future updates.

Climb up the leaderboards to win amazing prizes and always be on top of the competition. Every week you will have a chance to move up the leagues, from the Brass League to the All-Stars League, so make sure that you grab those promotion spots by the end of the week to win bigger and better prizes!

HOW TO PLAY

Your goal in Mini Football is to win matches and gradually purchase better players. Here’s how to do that:

Mini Football’s controls are dead simple. You can run using a virtual stick found on the left side of the screen

The three buttons on the right side of the screen are mostly contextual. This means that you can sprint, shoot, pass, switch, or tackle depending on whether you have possession of the ball or not

When you’re first starting out, the AI isn’t too bright, so you should be able to tackle them with ease or even take them down with a well-timed slide

When you’re ready to go for a goal, you’ll have to aim towards your target using the virtual joystick. The relatively slow speed of the players makes this an easy feat to accomplish

If your goalkeeper does his job, you’ll take control of them and have to decide whether to pass to a nearby player or boot it out towards the middle of the field. The latter option is generally less risky, especially when you’re taking on a higher-level team

When you’re starting a new match, you’ll have to pay an entry fee. This varies depending on the stadium you want to play at. The more expensive the entry fee, the higher the payout for winning. That said, you’ll only have access to the basic ‘Old Town’ stadium when you first start out