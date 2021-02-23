How to use WeTorrent for PC free – Windows 10, Mac

Use the WeTorrent app on your PC. If you are looking for a way to download the app on your PC then you have come to the right place.

What is the WeTorrent PC app?

Download large files as quickly as possible with the best free torrent clients. Torrenting is ideal for downloading exceptionally large files – like a video or a large piece of software – quickly and managing them efficiently.

With such large files, downloading directly from a host server will likely lead to a slow experience, particularly if other people are trying to grab the same file. But with a free torrent client, you can download pieces of the files you want from different people who already have them, leading to faster download times. It will do all the hard work for you as well, piecing together those files.

You might be wondering why WeTorrent for PC has its own torrent client when it also maintains uTorrent – especially when the WeTorrent app is a rebranded version of uTorrent.

However, while the apps are functionally identical there are a few key differences: WeTorrent offers web-based seeding, commenting and reviewing, and you may find that the BitTorrent client is welcomed by private trackers that don’t like uTorrent.

It’s very simple to use as well, and could be a good choice if you’re new to torrenting and want a client that will give you an easy introduction.

Operating system: Windows, macOS, Android

Simple to configure

Download scheduling

Very small

Contains ads

Are torrents legal?

Torrents have a bad reputation due to piracy, but they aren’t illegal in themselves. They have lots of legitimate uses, including downloading open-source software and material that’s in the public domain.

It all depends on the content you’re downloading. Provided the copyright holder has given permission for the file to be shared this way it’s fine. Using torrents to download content you’d otherwise have to pay for is not legal.

Features :

Beautiful and clean material design

Torrents Downloader at high speeds (No limits)

Multiple simultaneous downloads

Magnet link support

.torrent files support

Save on data consumption – by setting wi-fi only downloading

Open, View, and delete downloaded files from the app directly

Conclusion

Every torrent client has its own features and quirks, however, you can use the WeTorrent app on your Windows and Mac PCs without any worries.

You can select the best free torrent client for your needs while avoiding the ones that are simply no good. Whether you need something that just gets the job done or something more advanced that can be extended through the use of add-ons, you’ll definitely find something.

How to Download the WeTorrent app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Run the EXE file on your PC to complete the installation of the emulator. Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen. Search for the WeTorrent app and click on the install button. Log in using your Google ID to start the download process.

You can also use the WeTorrent app on your smartphone as well.