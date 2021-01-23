How to use the iTop VPN for PC – Windows 10, Mac

Download the iTop VPN app on PC. It can help you enjoy unlimited access to any content you like, stay private with top-tier encryption.

What is the iTop VPN PC app

iTop VPN for PC is specially introduced for security purposes. Internet is not a safe world now because of data thieves and cybercrimes, so you always have to be very careful when you go online. And it is not as easy to keep yourself safe from online hackers without a VPN.

Why do you need this VPN

Hackers not only steal your data but also steal your exact location which they can misuse later. So if you want to avoid such situations then always try to go with a reliable VPN like iTop VPN which not only provides you private internet access but also helps you to mask your original IP behind a fake IP address. And encrypts your network data which helps you to hide your location, identity, and online activities from hackers.

Features- iTop VPN

Unlimited Bandwidth

My favorite feature of iTop VPN for Windows is that it brings fast internet speed without any bandwidth restrictions. You can use the VPN without any concern about the data you use. You will always get the best speeds possible.

Military Grade Encryption

Another highlight of iTop VPN for Windows is that it brings best-in-class military-grade encryption, thereby ensuring that your privacy is protected everywhere. The VPN also masks your real location and prevents your online activities, including streaming, browsing, online payment, and more, from being exposed to authorities and hackers.

No Log Policy

If you are using a VPN that logs your data, you are essentially taking the key of your data vault from your ISP and handing it to the VPN company. The company never tracks, stores, or sells your data. That means your data is always protected, and your internet history is hidden.

Worldwide Servers

iTop VPN PC app lets users access all of its servers, allowing them to impersonate any location in the world. They have servers all over the world, covering most countries. That not only results in faster speeds but also helps in unlocking geo-restricted content.

Kill Switch

One of the USPs of iTop VPN is that it comes with a “Kill Switch”. What is a kill switch, you ask? A kill switch is a built-in monitoring program that blocks all Internet traffic as soon as it detects that the VPN service has stopped working. Sometimes, due to connection failure or some unforeseen circumstances, your VPN might disconnect for a minute or two.

V

How much it will cost you

The VPN offers a limited free account. The free version gives you access to all the features but limits the data to 700MB. For unlimited data, you will need to upgrade to a paid account. It costs $11.99/month if you pay monthly. I recommend that you pay for a year, as it brings the cost down to $5.99/month. That is a good deal for anyone who wants a fast and secure VPN.

Conclusion

Apart from Windows, iTop VPN is also available on Android operating systems. That means you are always using an encrypted internet connection no matter which device you are using.

How to Install the iTop VPN app on Windows and Mac

To begin, Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Run the .exe file on your PC, follow the on-screen instructions in the installing wizard. Open the PlayStore app from the Home screen of the emulator. Search for the iTop VPN, click on the install button. Log in using your Google ID to start the download process.

You can also use the app on your smartphone as well, download from this LINK.