How to use Noom for PC free – Windows 10, Mac

Download the Noom app on PC. If you are looking for a way to use this app on PC just follow the steps discussed below to get the app.

Why the Noom PC app

Most diets cut certain things out — like carbs, calories, sugar, or fat — to help you lose weight. Noom is different. It’s a weight loss app that uses a psychology-based approach to change your eating habits for the better. According to its website, Noom uses technology to “help you change not just how you eat, but how you think.”

The idea of examining why you eat what you eat, and making changes, isn’t new. But the convenience of an app is the key here. That strategy may be why Noom has racked up more than 50 million downloads since it debuted in 2013.

Noom for PC’s Healthy Weight Program is a comprehensive wellness plan, with food, exercise, and mental health aspects built-in. The idea is to change your behaviors so that you not only take off the weight but maintain the weight loss long-term.

Noom for Windows is not a fad diet or an overly-regimented elimination program, nor does it offer radical nutrition advice or mindless meal-plan delivery. Its underlying nutritional philosophy is similar to the famous koan from nutritionist Michael Pollan: Eat food, not too much, mostly plants. What Noom does well creates an interactive diary that helps you stick to that method.

How it Works

Once you have your account set up, using Noom is as easy as reading an email and typing a reply. Every day the app refreshes with about eight tasks the app asks you to complete. Most of the tasks are short articles to read, usually about nutrition.

Food Categories

Noom classifies foods into three different groups: Green, or foods that you should encourage including in your diet; Yellow, or foods that are mostly okay, but should be consumed in smaller amounts; and Red, or foods that you should limit in your daily life.

Green foods like these contain the most nutrients, and should make up the bulk of your diet:

Vegetables: Spinach, broccoli, bell peppers

Fruit: Apples, bananas, strawberries

Whole grains: Oatmeal, brown rice, quinoa, whole-grain bread

Dairy: Nonfat yogurt, nonfat cheese, skim milk, unsweetened almond milk

Protein: Tofu

Yellow foods have fewer nutrients and more calories. The goal is to eat these in moderate amounts:

Protein: Grilled chicken, turkey breast, lean ground beef, eggs

Fish: Tuna, salmon

Dairy: Greek yogurt, low-fat cheese

Legumes: Black beans, chickpeas

Grains: Whole-grain tortillas

Red foods are the highest in calories and lowest in nutrients. Eat these less often, and in smaller portions:

Oils: Olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil

Seeds: Flaxseed, sunflower seeds, chia seeds

Nuts: Almonds, cashews, walnuts

Nut butter: Peanut butter, almond butter

Features

Track the foods you eat by searching a database or scanning barcodes

Log exercise, weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar

Receive in-app 1:1 health coaching during business hours

Stay motivated with interactive articles and quizzes

Since it was developed by psych docs, the ideology behind the coaching and content is designed to “‘break your self-sabotaging behaviors and develop balanced relationships with food and yourself that last,” Noom states. They also claim that people who use the Noom app and adopt a healthy lifestyle lose an average of 18 pounds in just 16 weeks.

Pricing

Monthly auto-recurring plan $59,

2 month auto-recurring plan $99,

4 month auto-recurring plan $129,

6 month auto-recurring plan $149,

8 month auto-recurring plan $159, and

Annual auto-recurring plan $199.

Given these rates, the per-month cost for Noom for PC can be anywhere from $17 to $59, which is a little ridiculous. Based on how much other weight-loss apps charge, a reasonable price to pay is around $20 per month.

How to Download the Noom app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Follow the instructions on the installation wizard to complete the installation of the emulator. Open the PlayStore app from the home screen of the emulator. Search for the Noom app, click on the install button. Now log in with your Google ID to start the download process.

You can use the app on your smartphone as well follow this LINK.