How to use LiveMe for PC free – Windows 10, Mac

Download the LiveMe app on your PC. It is a popular live video streaming social network. It allows you to live stream your special moments, live talk with your friends.

What is the LiveME PC app?

LiveMe for PC is a live broadcasting app popular with teens. It states in their description the purpose of the app is to “Find your true self and show off your talents.” And that’s exactly what users can do.

Using LiveMe, users can create a broadcast and grow a fan base of followers and new friends. They can meet other broadcasters. They can even date, play games, and send virtual gifts to other users.

How does the LiveMe app Works?

After logging in through Facebook, Instagram, or a phone number, users view live broadcasts or stream their own live video. The terms of service state that the app is meant for users 18 and older, though much younger teens are frequently broadcasting. Viewers comment and send gifts to broadcasters, while broadcasters respond to comments and interact with viewers.

Immediately upon logging in to a broadcast, viewers see a reminder that violent or sexual content is prohibited, along with an email address to report issues.

Viewers can subscribe to broadcasters or report them through their profiles, and broadcasters can block other users’ comments. Broadcasters can share through myriad social media that they are live streaming, and users can purchase coins to give as gifts.

LiveMe for Windows also hosts an original broadcast called Spotlight Live! which is a live variety show.

Can a Kid use it?

The terms of use specify that users be at least 18 or have parental permission to use the tool, but tweens and young teens are broadcasting.

The potential for predatory comments or bullying of broadcasters is a concern, as is the possibility of viewing inappropriate content, even though the message shown when logging on to each broadcast reminds users to report any violent or sexual content.

During the review period, profanity and racial slurs were commonplace, some users were scantily clad, one 13-year-old was asked sexually charged questions, and one broadcast showed someone preparing marijuana.

Privacy issues abound as users have no control over who views their broadcasts, and all their clicks and interactions as a viewer could be collected or shared. Via in-app purchase, viewers can purchase coins to give as gifts to broadcasters.

Features

Watch Live Streams

Millions of talented broadcasters, passionate dancers and singers, big eaters, comedians, etc. Present you amazing live streams and live videos.

Live Video Chat & Video Call

Invite friends to start online video chat.

Create group video chat or video calls with up to 9 people in Multi-guest Room.

Use video filters or stickers while video chatting to have fun. Cute kitty face, lovely eyes, crowns, funny rabbit ears, etc. are all available.

Voice Chat Room

Live talk with pretty girls or handsome boys from nearby or all over the world.

Live voice chat with voice emoji to have fun.

Here you can sing karaoke together, talk about life and learn foreign languages with your new friends.

How to Install the LiveMe app on Windows and Mac

You will need to Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC. Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen. You will be required to log in using your Google ID. Search for the LiveMe app and click on the install button.

You can use the LiveMe app on your Smartphone as well.