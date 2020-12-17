How to Play eFootball PES 2021 for free on Windows and Mac

Download the eFootball PES 2021 app on PC. You can now play this mobile game on your PC as well. Just follow the instructions given.

Yet PES 2021 turns into something more than a reskinned PES 2020 as you walk on the ground. The tempo is significantly slower. More sensitive management by teams. It just sounds more normal.

When gaming offline, AI is significantly improved. Offline players will indeed enjoy the diversity of matches this year, clearer and more conscious. PES has mostly prided itself on its legendary Player ID, a region that has always failed to match its longstanding rival FIFA 21.

The biggest doubts before the eFootball PES 2021 for PC release were on the gameplay changes. In fact, there was a mixed reaction to the game’s current gameplay and graphics. While some wanted to see a change in the graphics, the rest didn’t press for a change.

What the game Offers on smartphone and changes

The first change was the pitch size. While some may have noticed it, the pitch has become wider compared to the previous season, and it makes the player more comfortable to hold on to the ball.

But a slight disadvantage is that long passing can be very accurate and would make things harder on the longer run. Ball physics seems to be a bit on the improvement side, whereas player movements are really good. Another thing to note here is, you still can’t cancel a pass. Overall, the gameplay is good, still can be improved.

Clubs

eFootball PES 2021 for Windows includes officially licensed clubs like FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, FC Bayern and AS Roma. One new addition to the game with this update is the Iconic Moment Series that lets you relive key moments from current and former players.

Player stats will be constantly updated in eFootball PES 2021 using data from real matches. Konami hopes this will bring a greater sense of authenticity to the game by affecting various parts of the game including Condition Ratings and of course, the team rosters themselves.

Multiplayer

Face off against friends near and far with both local and online multiplayer functionality. Then, once you’ve sharpened your skills, head over to eFootball PES 2021 PC mode to take on the world in Matchday and various other competitive esports events.

You can play the game on your smartphone as well, download the app from this LINK.

System Requirements

Min

Android Version 5.1.1 lollipop

Chipset Qualcomm snapdragon 425+

Storage 1.5 GB

RAM 1 GB

Recommended