Play Harry Potter Puzzle and Spells for PC – Windows 10

Harry Potter Puzzle and Spells PC – About

Vaguely following the plot of the books and the movies, HARRY POTTER PUZZLES & SPELLS for Windows has a young boy leaving his uncaring and abusive step-parents behind when he heads off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, England’s premier school for young magic users.

But to get him there, and through his class load, you have to solve a series of increasingly challenging match-3 puzzles, many of which are rather magical.

Like other match-3 games, you’ll gain power-ups to solve puzzles depending on the number of gems that you match and can trigger explosions, line clearing moves, and more.

One of Puzzles & Spells’ biggest draws is its collectible spells from the books and movies. Every well-known spell is present here, and they can all be upgraded over time by playing through levels and earning XP.

The spells I’ve seen in action look great, and what’s more impressive is how visually distinct they are. Casting a spell also causes your character’s personalized wand to appear on the screen, which is a nice touch.

What you may Experience inside the game

Within certain levels, you’ll find giant 3D creatures roaming around. This completely alters the pace and focus of the level, with the player being required to work around the troll before sending it tumbling off the board. It appeared more like a climactic boss fight than a standard puzzle

Customization of your original character and wand are also important here. You can unlock various cosmetic items that should help to set you apart when it comes to joining a Club. Here, you can socialize with other players, share lives, and work together in co-operative events.

Every action you perform feeds back into earning that all-important XP, unlocking and upgrading spells, and gradually becoming a better witch or wizard. It remains to be seen just how much the game’s many bells and whistles add to that match-3 core, but as of right now.

