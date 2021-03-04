Grubhub for PC – Download free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Grubhub app on your PC. It is dedicated to your safety. Order food with contact-free delivery to support your favorite restaurants while staying safe at home.

What is the Grubhub PC app?

About 40 percent of Americans say they’ve ordered restaurant takeout more often during the coronavirus pandemic than they did before, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence survey.

And for many, those meals have been arriving courtesy of a food courier service app, such as DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, or Uber Eats. These services are called “third-party platforms” because they act as an intermediary between the customer and the restaurant.

The advantage to consumers for using them is that the apps provide access to a seemingly endless number of restaurant options that you can order from with just a few clicks. Restaurants can benefit, too, potentially adding to their takeout business during the pandemic when many across the country were (and still are in many places) closed to in-house dining.

Grubhub for PC app is an American online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform that connects diners with local restaurants. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois and was founded in 2004. As of 2019, the company had 19.9 million active users and 115,000 associated restaurants across 3,200 cities and all 50 states in the United States. Grubhub Seamless went public in April 2014 and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “GRUB”.

Ordering from the Grubhub App:

Select the food you would like to be delivered and add them to your cart.

Once done, you can check out by clicking on the green “Continue to Checkout” button at the bottom.

Make sure your order is correct and then click on the “Promo code” box towards the bottom.

Enter the GrubHub for Windows app coupon codes that you may have and hit “Apply.”

The food will be on your way.

Pros

Widely available (more than 1,100 cities throughout the U.S.)

Free to use

Cons

Some restaurants using GrubHub charge a delivery fee and may have a minimum order

App availability can be limited in some areas

While GrubHub PC app is attractive on many levels, its biggest draw is its simplicity. Users say the app “flows very smoothly” and that it’s “simple to use.”

Designed to remember your preferences, save your payment information, and store your home or work addresses, GrubHub is dedicated to making the food-delivery process as streamlined as possible, and it succeeds in spades.

The app currently boasts about 8.75 million active diners and 267,500 daily grub orders. It also offers access to more than 50,000 restaurants throughout the U.S., located in more than 1,000 cities.

How to Install the Grubhub app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Run the Exe file on your PC to complete the installation of the emulator. Open the PlayStore app from the home screen of the emulator. Search for the Grubhub app and click on the install button. Log in using your Google ID to start the download process.

You can use the app on your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.