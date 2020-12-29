Find and Locate Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Remotely

So you’ve just lost a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE phone. It’s OK! You’re fine. You can easily Find and Locate Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with the steps I have discussed. It’s free, and if you signed in to your Samsung account when you first set up the phone, then it’s already set up.

Let’s assume you still have the phone to hand. Instead of waiting for something unfortunate to happen, take a few minutes right now to ensure Find My Mobile is enabled and set up on your Galaxy phone or tablet.

Methods to Recover your Lost Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Track Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Through your Google account.

Find, lock, or erase a lost Android device

If you lose your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you can find, lock, or erase it. If you’ve added a Google Account to your device, Find My Device is automatically turned on.

To find, lock, or erase an Android phone, that phone must be:

Turned on

Signed in to a Google Account

Connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi

Visible on Google Play

Have Location turned on

Have Find My Device turned on

If you used your lost phone for 2-step verification, you must have a backup phone or backup code.

Remotely find, lock, or erase

Go to android.com/find and sign in to your Google Account. If you have more than one phone, click the lost phone at the top of the screen.

If your lost phone has more than one user profile, sign in with a Google Account that’s on the main profile. Learn about user profiles. The lost phone gets a notification. On the map, you’ll get info about where the phone is. The location is approximate and might not be accurate.

If your phone can’t be found, you’ll see its last known location, if available. Pick what you want to do. If needed, first click Enable lock & erase. Play sound: Rings your phone at full volume for 5 minutes, even if it’s set to silent or vibrate.

Rings your phone at full volume for 5 minutes, even if it’s set to silent or vibrate. Secure device: Locks your phone with your PIN, pattern, or password. If you don’t have a lock, you can set one. To help someone return your phone to you, you can add a message or phone number to the lock screen.

Locks your phone with your PIN, pattern, or password. If you don’t have a lock, you can set one. To help someone return your phone to you, you can add a message or phone number to the lock screen. Erase device: Permanently deletes all data on your phone (but might not delete SD cards). After you erase, Find My Device won’t work on the phone.

Make sure the phone is connected to the internet

In the case of being connected to the internet you will be able to see the approximate location, the charge level, you will be able to make your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE ring even if it is in silence or vibration mode it will sound at maximum volume. You can block it so that it cannot be used and displayed a message so that the person who found it can read it and can return it or as an extreme measure delete all its content, all your linked accounts, files, photos, messages and applications will be deleted.

Keep in mind that geolocation will only work if the device is connected to the internet through the mobile network or has GPS enabled.

Through a third-party app

This option will only work by previously installing an APP through the application store, that is, you must install it before losing the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. There are many applications of this type but all really do the same function as Google’s Find my Device, but in case you do not have a Google account or do not want to use their services there are applications like Safe365 or SeekDroid.

Samsungs’ Find My Mobile

Indeed, Google already offers a similar app for all Android devices, and there’s nothing wrong with it, but Samsung’s service for its own devices gives you more functionality.

Losing your Galaxy S20 FE phone could be a stressful and one of the most inconvenient experience. It involves your data and precious memories, With the methods being discussed you can easily find and locate your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung recognizes this need and if a user prior to losing the phone had set-up the Samsung account on the device, there is a chance for the phone to be found either by being able to ring the phone and send a message on it or track the location using the location service of the device.

Enable the settings

To enable that your phone can be tracked, you have to set-up this service in your smart phone. Please go to:

What you can do

[Settings -> Lock Screen and Security -> Scroll down and look for “Find My Mobile” option and tap on it.]

If it’s powered on, you will see its current location and battery percentage. A popup will also provide a series of actions to take on the lost device:

Ring

Lock

Erase data

Back up

Retrieve calls and messages

Unlock

Extend battery life

Set guardian

Most of these are self-explanatory. There are a couple that is worth explaining a bit more. For example, retrieve calls and messages will sync with the phone and show you the last 50 calls and messages, complete with phone numbers.

The Extend battery option will provide the option to help you track it longer. Lastly, the Set Guardian option allows you to designate a friend or family member as someone who can log into Find My Mobile on your behalf to track or control your device.

Final Thoughts

That is it folks I hope what we have discussed has helped you Find and Locate your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. These are all the methods available for you to use. I hope that you have your internet turned on. If not make sure to look after your Phone in the future.

