In this tutorial, we will talk you through how to use Track and locate iPhone 12 remotely. Find the location of your iPhone now.

The iPhone 12

With the past year filled with uncertainty and all the other things besides the pandemic, Apple on October 13, 2020, introduced its newest flagship iPhones, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, which offer powerful features at an affordable price tag. Sold alongside the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are ideal for anyone who doesn’t need Pro camera features.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is a successor to the iPhone 11, while the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is an all-new size and marks the smallest iPhone Apple has introduced since the 2016 iPhone SE. Aside from screen size and battery size, the two phones are technically identical. With its small size, the iPhone 12 mini will be ideal for those who prefer an iPhone that can be used one-handed.

All iPhone models this year feature Super Retina XDR OLED displays for the first time, with an edge-to-edge design with the exception of the Face ID notch and small bezels around the edge. There’s no difference in display quality between the standard iPhone 12 models and the Pro models.

The iPhone 12 is the kind of product Apple only releases once in a while — the kind that looks different, is built on a fundamentally new technology, and will ultimately form the basis of future iPhones for years to come.

The iPhone 12 has an attractive new design, a straightforward and complete approach to 5G, good cameras, and even better performance.

You can buy the iPhone 12 from Apple as well as a number of carriers. The phone starts at $829 for an unlocked device with 64GB of storage ($799 if you buy it on-contract from Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile); opting for 128GB ($879) or 256GB ($979) raises the price.

Track and Locate lost iPhone 12

You’ve probably arrived at this article because you’ve lost your iPhone, or even worse, think it might have been stolen. The good news is that Apple has software that can make it easy to track down a lost iPhone, and if it has been stolen you can use that software to wipe the iPhone and lock it down so that your data is protected.

You can still find and locate your smartphone, lets hope you have the internet connectin and the other services on. Follow the steps below.

Step by Step Guide to Track and locate your iPhone 12

The Find My app must be enabled on each device before use. To see all the devices when you sign in to the Find My app, each device must be set up with the same iCloud account.

if you no longer have access to an iOS device, refer to Locate an iOS Device – iCloud Website.

Sign in to iCloud.com/find on the web or use the Find My app on another Apple device.

Locate Device

Note See the locations of online iOS devices on a map.

From the Devices, the list views the status of each of your devices.

Tap a device with an online status (blue/green dot indicator).

Note The location of the device displays on the map.

Play Sound

Tap Settings and enter the Apple ID and password then tap Sign In

open one of the devices.

Tap Play Sound.

Note A sound plays on the missing iOS device.

Erase iPhone

From a Home screen, Find My app icon.

Note If prompted, tap Settings and enter the Apple ID and password then tap Sign In

Tap Erase This Device.

Review the screen message then tap Continue.

Add a phone number then tap Next.

Write a message then tap Erase.

Enter the Apple ID password then tap Erase.

If I don’t have the function «Find my iPhone12» activated

You will not be able to locate your device but you can protect your data by following these steps:

1. Change your Apple ID password

This will prevent other people from accessing your iCloud data from your device.

2. Change all the passwords of your social networks and email accounts

Change all the passwords of the Internet accounts that can be accessed from your iPhone.

3. Report the theft

Report the loss or theft to the police.

4. Tell your phone company

Request to deactivate your account due to loss or theft so that you do not receive calls or data consumption charges from third parties.

Final Thoughts

These are all the steps that you can take to recover your iPhone 12. I hope it is close to you and easily found. If not then this guide will help you erase the data.

