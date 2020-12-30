Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been released. You have Lost your Galaxy Note 20 ultra and now I will list ways to help you Find and Locate Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ultra

After all, even if you can’t find your smartphone back, you can remotely erase all your private data in case of a data leak. Now let’s check the methods below.

About Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (starting at $1,299) is the most advanced big-screen phone yet because it’s much more than a phone. It’s a highly evolved note-taking device, a powerful 50x zoom camera and even a mini Xbox and desktop PC all rolled into one gadget.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra boasts a huge 6.9-inch display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, a sharp 108MP camera with laser autofocus, and a more responsive S Pen with a 9ms response rate. The regular Galaxy Note 20 is the better option for those who can live without a 120Hz display and more advanced cameras.

Scrolling feels like butter when you have the Adaptive motion smoothness setting turned on. And optimized games like Dead Trigger 2 look really smooth. You get a fast 9ms response time and offer a pen-to-paper feel. Scribbling notes on this panel feels completely natural to the point I forget I’m writing on a screen.

The new Air Actions can come in handy (like drawing a quick arc in the air to go Home). But they don’t always work the first time. I managed to get the Note 20 Ultra to connect to my TCL Roku TV wirelessly and use the phone as a touchpad. And Link to Windows lets you run Android apps on your PC.

Color Scheme

The Note 20 comes in 3 colors, namely Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Gray. whereas, Note 20 Ultra can be bought in Mystic Black, Mystic White, and Mystic Bronze. I am personally very pissed at Samsung for not releasing Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Green as that color is dope.

Step by Step Guide to Find and Locate Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Find your lost Samsung Galaxy Note 20 using Samsung Find My Mobile

Find My Mobile is an app designed by Samsung, which can help you locate your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 just like what Google’s find my device app does. You can simply use it locate lost Samsung device or erase data remotely. And now let’s take a look at how to use this app to locate your lost or stolen Galaxy Note 20.

Step 1. Login your Samsung account.

Open an Internet browser, go to the Samsung website, and then sign in with your Samsung account. Similarly, it will list all your Samsung devices under this account.

Step 2. Choose the device.

Click on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ultra so that you can see its current location which will display in the middle of the page. Of course, if your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 doesn’t have an Internet connection or powered off, it will show the last known location.

Step 3. Locate or erase the device

Similar to Google find my device service, Samsung gives three options as well. You can choose to lock down your lost Samsung Galaxy Note 20, ring it for a while or directly erase all data. But if you choose to wipe all data on your device. You can perform these features if you need them.

Track your Lost Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ultra using Google Account

Go to android.com/find and sign in to your Google Account. If you have more than one phone, click the lost phone at the top of the screen.

If your lost phone has more than one user profile, sign in with a Google Account that’s on the main profile. Learn about user profiles. The lost phone gets a notification. On the map, you’ll get info about where the phone is. The location is approximate and might not be accurate.

If your phone can’t be found, you’ll see its last known location, if available. Pick what you want to do. If needed, first click Enable lock & erase. Play sound

Secure device

Erase device

Note

For all the methods discussed above your device needs to be connected to the internet. What usually happens is when someone steals your smartphone the first thing they do is turn it off. So it will be rally difficult to find your Galaxy Note 20 ultra with the above methods if it were stolen by someone.

Final Thoughts

I hope these methods will help you find and locate your Galaxy Note 20 ultra smartphone. They are an expensive smartphone device so it will be heartbreaking to loose it or it gets stolen.

