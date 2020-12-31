It is not impossible to lose or forget your Samsung Galaxy A71 somewhere and now you can Track and locate Samsung Galaxy A71. Despite everything, thanks to the GPS chips integrated in smartphones, it is now possible to geolocate them. We will precisely, with this article, explain to you how to track a Samsung Galaxy A71?

You may have already noticed that smartphones are more and more expensive. And who says valuable goods says the possibility of theft. Cell phone theft has exploded lately, however in addition to the risk of theft, you can easily misplace them as well.

About Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

This Samsung smartphone is 26% thinner and 20% lighter, with a sleek design, impressive display, and the ability to surf, stream, connect and capture, wherever you go.

Delivering a 6.7″ full-screen viewing experience, with super AMOLED plus display that delivers vibrant color expressions to all your video calls, movies, gifs, and more.

Uninterrupted, hole-punch, Infinity-O display comes with a fingerprint scanner and faces recognition for convenient and easy security.

The next step in camera technology, multiple cameras include 32MP selfie camera, depth camera, 64MP main camera, 123-degree ultra-wide camera, and macro camera.

Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 25W fast charging keep you surfing, streaming, sharing, and connecting wherever you go, all day long.

Track and Locate Samsung Galaxy A71- Step by Step Guide

It can happen in the blink of an eye. You put your Android phone down on a counter at the checkout stand or feel a slight bump as you get off the subway, only to later realize your phone is missing. Regardless of how you lose it, be it theft or a simple mistake, losing your phone is a stressful experience.



Losing your phone cuts off your access to the rest of the world; it is likely the most personal device you own. Replacing it is a costly nuisance.

In the event your phone goes missing, don’t panic! There are tools built into every Android phone that make it possible to lock and track down a lost phone with ease. But first, you’ll need to take some steps now to set yourself up for success if and when your phone does go missing — even if you only left it in the house.

Let me remind you that the methods that have been discussed all require your device to be connected to the internet if not then it will show you the last location when it was on.

Track and Locate Galaxy A71 with Samsung FindMyMobile

Make sure the status switch beside Location is turned on

Tap the Back Key

Tap Biometrics and Security

Make sure that the status switch beside Find My Mobile is turned on

Click on Find My Mobile

Make sure the status switch beside Remote Unlock is turned on

In the web browser on another device, go to findmymobile.samsung.com

Click Sign In

Enter the email address or phone number associated with your Samsung account and then click Password

Enter your password and then click Sign In

The location of your phone will be displayed on the map

You can remotely perform actions on your phone such as make it ring, erase it or lock it by clicking on the icons below the phone’s name

With the Help of Google

Now that you have prepared the geolocation of your lost or stolen Samsung Galaxy A71, we will explain how you can track it and find it without difficulty. As we told you earlier in this article, you will still need your phone to be on and logged into your Android account, and your location service to be activated. For the rest, follow the instructions below:

Go to the website Google tracking. This site gives you the possibility to find your Samsung Galaxy A71.

Accept the terms of use and you will be able to directly view your phone on Google Maps.

In the event that your phone’s GPS is turned off, you will still have several options available to find or secure it: Ring your Samsung Galaxy A71. This feature allows you to trigger a ringtone, whether your phone is on vibrate or silent. Very handy when it has been misplaced in vibrate mode … Secure the device: You can either change the lock password or display a contact phone number on the screen in the event that you have lost it and want someone to call you or completely lock your Samsung Galaxy A71 and disconnect your Android account. Erase device data: You will no longer be able to locate it, but it will be unusable.



Through Third Party apps

This option will only work by previously installing an APP through the application store, that is, you must install it before losing the Samsung Galaxy A71. There are many applications of this type but all really do the same function as Google’s Find my Device, but in case you do not have a Google account or do not want to use their services there are many applications that you can use.

Final Thoughts

I hope these methods have been helpful in your quest to Track and locate the Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone. You can always find different methods to find and locate smartphones. But these are the safest methods that you can follow.

