FcTables for PC- Use for Free on Windows 10, Mac

For an amateur, it seems at first glance that betting on sports is a non-systemic activity. This is a wrong idea, leading to inevitable failure. You can count on luck once or twice. But when studying football forecasts, you can significantly increase your chances of winning.

Thus, the information and the algorithm of analysis of profitable events come to the fore. It is difficult to handle the processing of hundreds of matches a day on your own. So special applications come to the aid.

So if you are looking for an app that will aid you in your betting, guess what FcTables for Windows is that app for you.

FcTables for PC is a sports betting app that gives a prediction of the outcome of a football match. It also has a percentage of the probability specified.

The application has a non-standard approach to creating bets. The access to a particular forecast and the ability to put on the team is implemented through a strategy. Here you will find the algorithms of performance analysis. It allows you to put the most effectively.

Separate strategies are available for each of the popular sports. You can learn the effectiveness of a strategy by viewing its statistics.

The app FcTables implies manual entry of the main statistical layouts. It determines the state of teams in anticipation of the match:

team names

hosts or guests

tournament position

the outcomes of the last five fights

total number of teams in the tournament

the number of players in the main squad who miss the match

number of days off before the game

In the matches list, you find the last team forms and unique TFI index (Team form index), which will be able to compare the strength of teams.

Features

The main features of FcTables for Windows are:

The percentage for win-home, win-visitor, win-tie. (1×2)

Goal average per game

More than 2.5 goals

Recommended Bet

Odds from the major bookies

Results of football/soccer matches

Classification

Football stats

Live scores

Notifications with results

Calendars, days, and schedules

Translated into several languages

Parley

Help with the pool

