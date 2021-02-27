Download free OkCupid for PC- Windows 10, Mac

Download the OkCupid app on your PC. Get the best dating app for singles to find a match based on who you really are and what you love. Try virtual dating to meet new people and stay social from home.

What is the OkCupid PC app

Online dating gets old real fast. Connecting with people you likely wouldn’t have met before sounds amazing at first, but the steps preceding that potential success story can be cumbersome.

What’s the point of answering questions (that everyone lies about anyway) if a site’s algorithm ignores your filters regardless? All it gets you is weirdos terrorizing your inbox, people who are about to retire, or someone who just wants to bang, even if you requested to only see users who marked that they’re ready to get monogamous.

On OkCupid for PC app, you’re more than just a photo. You have stories to tell, and passions to share, and things to talk about that are more interesting than the weather. Get noticed for who you are, not what you look like. Because you deserve what dating deserves: better.

PROS:

Searching for matches and sending/receiving messages doesn’t require a subscription, making OkCupid for Windows one of the best free dating sites out there.

Has two levels of paid membership that are packed with useful premium features.

With 20+ sexual orientations and 12 gender identities to choose from, OkCupid is literally the dating site for everyone.

Founded by Christian Rudder, Chris Coyne, Sam Yagan, and Max Krohn way back in 2004, plenty of R&D has gone into making OkCupid one of the 2020s most popular dating sites.

CONS:

Since anyone can create a profile and send messages for free, some people on the site aren’t serious about actually meeting someone.

Although you can find singles searching for a long-term relationship, overall OkCupid PC app has a more casual vibe compared to a site like Match.com. If you’re 30+ and looking for someone to meet the parents, it might not be the best option for you.

Pricing

One of the reasons for OkCupid’s popularity is the fact that it’s a fully functioning free dating site. You can create a profile, read/send messages, and search for matches without paying a dime.

But if you want useful perks like being able to see which local singles “liked” your profile, you’ll have to pay for a subscription.

1-month packages start at $9.99

3-month packages start at $23.99

6-month packages start at $29.99

How to Install the OkCupid app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation of the emulator Open the emulator, it might take some time to start depending on your internet connection. Look for the PlayStore app on the home screen of the emulator and open it. Search for the OkCupid app, click on the install button, Log in using your Google ID to start the download process.

You can use the app on your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.

FAQs

Is OkCupid a good dating site?

It is the perfect happy medium that you might have thought didn’t exist. It’s ideal for people who don’t want anything to do with mindless swiping apps, but who also don’t want to feel like they’re desperately looking for marriage. OkCupid debuted in 2004, making it one of the OG dating sites.

Is OK Cupid safe?

Researchers at Check Point identified several security flaws on the website and mobile app. Through the vulnerabilities found on OKCupid’s web and mobile platforms, Check Point researchers proved that a threat actor could have stolen the private data of an OkCupid user.