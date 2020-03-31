This is the tutorial to Download Delta Emulator for iPhone & iPad in 2020. Delta Emulator runs on any iOS version & any iPhone or iPad. Before you download it, let tell you what this app is all about.

Delta Emulator for iPhone & iPad

It is the successor of the famous GBA4iOS emulator. Delta Emulator is the top choice for the fans of good old Nintendo gaming consoles. The Emulator emulates consoles like Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Game Boy Color, Nintendo DS, and Super Nintendo on your iPhone and iPad. It supports all iPhones and iPads that have released to this day. It also runs smoothly on almost all versions of iOS including the latest ones.

To run the games in Delta Emulator, you would need the ROM files of the games. The ROM files like the game installation files. These are very small files are and are vastly available. The emulator doe not have any pre-loaded games/ROMs.

The installation of Delta Emulator for iPhone & iPad is not very simple. You have to use a tricky method to sideload it on your device. This is not available in any store other than the AltStore, so I’m going to show you the steps to download Delta Emulator via AltStore.

First of all, I will show you the steps to install and setup the AltStore on your macOS or Windows-powered PC.

Download and install AltStore on your PC

Requirements

Go through this whole guide at least once before following this procedure.

Windows or Mac Computer.

All old and new iPhones including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPad Air 3rd Gen.

iOS 13 – iOs 13.3 and all other versions of iOS/iPadOS.

AltStore installation & configuration on MacOS

Get AltStore on your Mac PC from here. Mac users can unzip to get the AltStore setup file and drag/drop it on to the Apps to install it. Launch AltStore now and click on the AtlStore icon on the top menu bar. Now click on “Install Mail Plug-in > Install Plug-in”. It will ask for your computer’s password, enter to begin the installation. After the plug-in installation, open the Mail app and go to Preferences. From the Mail App’s Preferences, launch the General tab and then click on the “Manage Plug-ins” button. Now click on the checkbox appearing besides AltPlugin.mailbundle and click on Apply and then Restart Mail. Connect your iPhone to the computer using the USB to Lightning cable. Click on the AltStore icon on the top menu bar again > Install AltStore > Select your connected iPhone > Enter your Apple ID and Password > Let the AltStore install the AltStore app on your iPhone. That’s all.

AltStore Installation on Windows 10

First of all, download and install iTunes from the website. Do not install iTunes using Microsoft Store, that will not work with AltStore. Download the AltStore for Windows 10 from here. Unzip the file and run the AltStore setup. Once done, go to Windows 10 search and find AltServer and launch it. Now connect your iPhone to the Windows-powered computer. Click on the more-icons button on the lower-right-corner of your computer’s taskbar > Click on the Diamond icon > Install AltStore > Select your device and install it. If the AltStore asks for Apple ID & Password or the App-Specific Password, enter it. AltStore will be installed on your iPhone now.

Setting up AltStore on the iPhone

Do not disconnect the iPhone and do not launch the AltStore on the iPhone before following these instructions. On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Device Management > Click on your Apple ID > Trust. AltStore is now fully set up. We are all set to install the Delta Emulator on iOS 13 now. Do not disconnect the iPhone yet.

Download Delta Emulator for iPhone & iPad

Open AltStore on your iPhone or iPad. Now find the Delta in the AltStore, it should be on the home-page. Install the Delta Emulator, launch Delta, it will show an empty screen, you can disconnect your iPhone from the computer now. Open Safari or Google Chrome on your iPhone, go to this page and download the Game ROM files. Open Delta after downloading the ROM, click on the

“+” button and click on Files. Select the ROM and the game will start working, that’s all.

Image credits: Daniel About Tech

Conclusion

That’s all with Delta installation on iOS 13. You are now free to run any games of your choice in this emulator. It will support the games from all the Nintendo classic gaming consoles. If you find it difficult at to install the AltStore or the Delta at some point, feel free to reach out to us using the comment section below. Our team of experts will take care of your queries.