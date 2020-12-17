Cyber Hunter for PC – Play for free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Cyber Hunter app on PC. It is a next-generation, competitive sandbox mobile game. It’s packed with a host of different elements, including survival, shooting, exploration and much more.

What is Cyber Hunter PC app

Now when it comes to Cyber Hunter, the game was not able to make a name for itself all around the world and due to some good reasons and some bad but the game has recently emerged again now and it is time to check it out.

Netease Games are the publishers behind games like Rules of Survival, Knives out, LifeAfter, Creative Destruction, and Cyber Hunter to name a few. Not only do they develop mobile games on Android but also on PC. Games like the ones already mentioned have a port of them on PC which eliminates the need of using an android emulator.

It’s really not all that similar to Fortnite. You won’t spend your time building huge structures or hitting trees and rocks with a pickaxe for resources. There’s just one resource, Quantum Energy, which you use to build everything.

Gameplay

Much to my surprise though, Cyber Hunter for PC is so much more than that and offers genuine innovation in the battle royale space.

You collect it much like you do your weapons and other gear. It’s just dotted around the world and you’ll gather it automatically as soon as you step near it.

There’s a limit to what you can build with it too. Rather than just select wood, metal, or brick-based buildings, you can bring up to three preset structures into battle with you.

The variety of these is pretty insane, ranging from simple barricades to AoE healing machines. Picking your favorite three out of the tons of skills you unlock as you progress is really fun, and adds an extra layer of strategy to proceedings.

What it offers

Cyber Hunter for Windows sees you enter its futuristic map while taking on the role of a wanderer, capable of unlocking a slew of different abilities like detecting enemy signals, turning invisible and building barricades. All this is made available to you while being able to climb and overcome absolutely every surface and building in the game for an extreme parkour experience.

The vibrant setting comes fully to life thanks to Full 3D graphics. and a generous level of character customization, allowing you to personalize your wanderer with their own unique hairstyle, face-type, and outfits.

How you dominate your opponent within it depends on your mastery of Cyber Hunter’s five major weapon types. these are SMG, Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Shotgun, and Throwables as well as its stunning array of vehicles littered across the map. Unlike the usual gamut of everyday trucks and dirt bikes found in most other battle royale title. All of Cyber Hunter’s vehicles boast their own unique set of tricks and gimmicks, such as the ability to transform into planes, boats, or even mechs.

How to Install Cyber Hunter app on Windows and Mac

Download and install BlueStacks emulator on your PC Complete Google sign-in to access the Play Store, or do it later Look for Cyber Hunter in the search bar at the top right corner Click to install the game from the search results Click the game icon on the home screen to start playing

You can play the game on your smartphone as well, download the app from this LINK.

System Requirements

To play Cyber Hunter smoothly on an Android device, the device must meet the following specifications: