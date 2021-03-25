CBS Sports for PC – Use for free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the CBS Sports app on your PC. Stream all live sports events from CBS, CBS Sports Network, and CBS All Access with one app.

What is the CBS Sports PC app?

The CBS Sports for PC App provides you with On Demand, Live CBS Video streams, CBS Sports Radio, and access to special events. Get the latest highlights, breaking news, scores, analysis, and trending videos for football, baseball, basketball, and more.

In addition to all the sports-related news and information, you can also find tons of videos. You can even listen to a radio of live sporting events. However, incomprehensibly, the app doesn’t have any information about soccer (neither men’s nor women’s).

Besides offering a large number of features, like lightning-fast scores, stats, and news, CBS Sports for Windows also offers a wide variety of different games you can interact with and even receive weekly cash prizes.

These are the main features of this app:

The main North American sports and competitions such as the MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA, golf, tennis… but also football competitions such as LaLiga, Premier League, Seria A or Champions League, amongst others.

Faster news, results, and stats: read them as soon as they happen and share them with your contacts.

Watch sports broadcasts straight from your device (provided that it’s legal to do so in your country).

Receive notifications about the teams and athletes you follow.

Play the latest videos about sports news.

Listen to radio streams featuring the most famous CBS sports journalists.

Customize the interface and browse through the contents however you like the most.

CBS Sports Radio: Ability to live stream radio by simply pressing volume on or off to hear the latest gossip.

Chromecast Enabled: Option to cast CBS Sports for PC on demand and live video to your TV, and control video playback and volume directly from the app.

Live Video: Get on-demand access to highlights, analysis, and original video programs.

News, Standings, and Schedules: Personalize teams news and tweets you wish to see. Standings for every league, including college rankings. All of your teams schedules are easily displayed in one platform.

Special Events: Access to a multitude of events, such as: NCAA March Madness, NBA Draft Day, PGA Tour, and more!

Highs

Intuitive

Great sports coverage

Extra features

Lows

Need to pay for live video

How to Install the CBS Sports app on Windows and Mac

Step 1:

First, you will need to install an Android emulator on your PC. What an emulator does is it emulates the android on your PC. In no way are emulators illegal. So download the BlueStacks emulator on your PC.

Step 2:

Now go to the location where the file is downloaded. right-click on the file and run it as an administrator. An installation wizard will appear. Now follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation of the emulator.

Step 3:

Open the emulator. It will take some time to start the emulator at the initial stage. The emulator will further install additional files. Now on the home screen click on the PlayStore app.

Step 4:

In the search bar type, the CBS Sports app. You will also need to log in using your Google ID to access the PlayStore features and to start the download.

You can use this app on your smartphone as well. follow this LINK