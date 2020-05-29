WhatsApp Aero APK v8.35 Android [ 2020 Latest ]

I am back with another WhatsApp mod and it’s called WhatsApp Aero. In this post, I will tell you all about WhatsApp Aero and also you can download the latest WhatsApp Aero APK v8.35 for your Android devices.

What’s WhatsApp Aero?

If we look at most WhatsApp mods, we will see that they are all too similar ( same functions and features), since most of them are based on the GBWhatsApp. And if not, then these Mod’s are often not as good as we would like. But this does not apply to WhatsApp Aero, a mod for an instant messaging and chat application that has significant visual changes and is offered as an upscale client.

We’ll discover capacities like those of different MODs yet with a unique tasteful touch. To start off, the interface has experienced significant changes, thusly, it’s perhaps the best alternative for any individual who needs to get their hands on a different sort of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Aero Features:

The interface is customizable, change it as much as you like. Privacy comes with tons of options. Send Larger files, Documents, Videos, Images, etc. Own Theme store.

What’s New in WhatsApp Aero APK v8.35:

Bug Fixes and Improvements.

Requirements:

Minimum Android Version Android 4.0. Change Settings Enable Unknown sources

Download WhatsApp Aero APK v8.35 Android:

Since it is an unofficial WhatsApp Mod, you cannot download it from Google Play. You need to go with the WhatsApp Aero APK and you can download it from the following link.

There is no need to worry since you are downloading an app from an unknown source. Because after testing WhatsApp Aero APK on our devices, then we posted it here. There are no antivirus and hidden Ads.

Install WhatsApp Aero on Android devices:

Step1: Download the WhatsApp Aero APK from the link above and make sure you directly download WhatsApp Aero on your device.

Step2: Locate the APK and Tap on it to start the installation. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed.

Step3: Once installed, Launch WhatsApp Aero on your device and set up as you normally do while installing WhatsApp first time on your Android device.

That’s all.