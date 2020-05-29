WhatsApp Mix APK v8.40 for Android [ 2020 ]

Download the latest WhatsApp Mix APK v8.40 for Android from the following links. Just to start with, WhatsApp Mix is an unofficial mod of original WhatsApp.

What is WhatsApp Mix?

As I have told you that WhatsApp Mix is Mod of original WhatsApp and it allows you to do tons of customizations. Not only that, WhatsApp Mix is packed with a plethora of features that we want in original WhatsApp but we can’t have them.

Consistently there are increasingly more WhatsApp MODs to be downloaded. Among the most well-known ones, we need to call attention to WhatsApp Plus, GBWhatsApp, and OGWhatsApp yet, in addition, other intriguing improvements of any semblance of WhatsApp Mix that is here to offer us the specific perspective on its developer about what the most famous texting and talk app on the planet should resemble.

What’s more, most likely its principle advantage with respect to the MODs that we’ve referenced is that it’s significantly more adaptable with regards to offering us customization alternatives, particularly those that influence its designs. Each new form consolidates new capacities that extend the ones accessible in the base APK.

Now that you know what’s WhatsApp Mix, let me go on and tell more about its feature and what makes it better than others.

WhatsApp Mix Features:

We’re not discussing features and functions that are going to change WhatsApp definitely. however, there are some features that are going to make our user experience significantly more wonderful with regards to visiting and sending messages. This is a rundown of the most significant highlights you’ll discover in this app.

Anti-Ban.

Hide Last Seen.

Themes.

Easily Hide Chats from others.

Download Status and Stories without installing any third-party app.

New Themes can be downloaded from WhatsApp Mix Server.

You can change the double tick style and also the chat bubbles.

There is no limit when you are sending a video to others.

Send 90 Images at a time.

Status Character limit is increased.

Hide your name while forwarding messages.

Copy the status of other contacts.

There you go, if you want to enjoy WhatsApp with extra features, WhatsApp Mix is the one for you. Since it is an unofficial mod, you cannot download it from Google Play. But you can download it from here, use the following links and you will be able to download WhatsApp Mix APK v8.40 for Android.

Download WhatsApp Mix APK v8.40 for Android:

Click on the following link and it will take you to the download page of WhatsApp Mix APK. From there click on the download button and your downloading will begin. Please try to download WhatsApp Mix APK directly on your Android devices.

Install WhatsApp Mix on Android:

Step1: Download the WhatsApp Mix APK from the link above and make sure you directly download WhatsApp Mix on your device.

Step2: Locate the APK and Tap on it to start the installation. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed.

Step3: Once installed, Launch WhatsApp Mix on your device and set up as you normally do while installing WhatsApp first time on your Android device.

That’s all.