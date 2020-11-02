How to use Pinngle for PC free – Windows 10

Download Pinngle app on PC and enjoy the app on your computer. Pinngle Messenger is a secure, fast, and free messaging and calling app.

Why the Pinngle for PC app

Nowadays there are many people who are happy and fond of using an instant messaging application for their chatting needs. Using this instant messaging application is indeed very easy and satisfying because it can send and chat practically and inexpensively.

But apparently behind the comfort and convenience that exist in this instant messaging application, there is a gap that can be exploited by some elements to hack and hijack your account. This situation is of course very unfavorable to you because your privacy and security are disturbed.

What it is about

The modern world of the Internet and high technologies is giving people so much power and capabilities. But on the other hand, it is already giving birth to security and privacy concerns. These concerns are issues people all over the world are looking for ways to better protect their online privacy.

Pinngle is a secure messaging app that supports free messaging and high-quality voice and video calls. Created in 2016, Pinngle’s primary focus is on privacy and security as the app views safety information exchange to be one of its top priorities.

With Pinngle’s end-to-end encryption and serverless architecture, no third parties or state agencies can access users’ calls, messages, and files. That is because Pinngle enciphers all your messages and allows only the sender and the recipient access conversations. With Pinngle Messenger, you can rest assured that your data is safe and fully protected and encrypted by default.

Features- Pinngle For Windows

Stay Private

Your data is encrypted and it is never kept on the servers. so there is a very less chance of your data being stolen or being sold off

Connect Anywhere

The app works on 2G networks as well, so you do not have to worry about low signal coverage. Also you do not have to use a VPN as it bypasses the restrictions. There is also a callbacks feature allowing you to do calls without the internet

Customize

You can customize your chats by using different stickers and background wallpapers for your chats

Share

You can share all types of files on the Pinngle app, and the size of the file will not matter. Location sharing feature is also available

Light and Compact

The app is not heavy on your phones’ RAM and will consume less battery than other apps. Data usage is also low and is Ad Free.

Quality

The app supports full HD calling and video call support of 720p which even works in a low signal areas.

How to Install Pinngle app on Windows and Mac

First you need to download an Android emulator, Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC Complete the installation process of the emulator by following the onscreen instructions Click on the PlayStore app icon on the home screen of the emulator to open it. Log in using your Google ID Search for the Pinngle Safe Messenger app, and locate it Click on the install button to start the download process

