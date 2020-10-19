Install Free TextingStory for PC – Window 10

TextingStory app on PC allows you to write conversations just like any messaging app, and you can create a video out of these.

TextingStory for PC app – About

If you are interested in creating a conversation that plays continuously so you don’t have to keep pressing play, upload the saved video into the app and turn it into a GIF that you can embed in a Google Doc/Slide, blog, or website!

TextingStory for PC is an app that allows users to create short videos of text message exchanges. Users type text messages between two or more characters, assigning each one a different-color speech bubble and swiping back and forth or clicking on a character’s name to change the speaker. Once the conversation is complete, users can go back and edit or delete messages before creating a video that plays back the conversation.

What you will get from the app

Settings allow speed adjustments and can omit mistakes and edits to make the conversation flow smoothly. There are a few paid features, such as the ability to include stickers and images and change the sound of keyboard clicks and transitions. These are more novel than necessary, but they can add elements of interest to a story. Students can send finished videos to others via email or text, save them to their device or cloud drive, or share them on a variety of popular social media platforms.

TextingStory app For the students and teachers

Students can script conversations between real-life or fictitious characters using TextingStory for Windows. Whether they’re high school students turning difficult Shakespearean dialogue into manageable modern-day English, or ELLs translating between English and their native language, there are opportunities to make meaning from text messages.

Ask students to research and then re-create or reimagine conversations among famous historical figures or scientists. Teach the basic writing tenet of “Show, don’t tell” by letting students explore character development through dialogue. Teachers can even merge math and writing by asking kids to explain the process of solving a math problem by texting questions and answers back and forth. Teachers might also have students model responsible messaging by creating conversations and stories that demonstrate digital citizenship.

Final Thoughts

This app is so easy to use and very intuitive. You can even upload pictures for each character as well as send images and emojis in the texts. Under Settings you can add your two names, select their text color, add a profile image as well as choose some other options:

Students would have a ball using this tool in the classroom and it would truly make your lessons memorable. What are some other ways we could use this with students?

How to Install Texting Story app on Windows and Mac

You will need an Android Emulator, install BlueStacks on your PC. Run the.exe file on your PC to complete the installation process. Open the emulator to access the PlayStore app from the home screen Log in using your Google ID. Search for the TextingStory app and click on the install button. Now you will be able to access the app from the shortcut created on the home screen.

Also, you can download the app on your Android Smartphone from this LINK.