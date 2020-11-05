Install Free Skred Messenger for PC- Windows 10, Mac

Download Skred Messenger on PC, if you are looking for a way to download skred app on your PC you have come to the right place.

What is Skred Messenger

Skred for Windows is a secure instant messaging service allowing users to make high definition voice and video calls and share content without providing any personal information: no sign-up, no phone number, no user ID, no access to your address book.

The app will allow you to define, manage, and revoke relationships with your contacts, which are not transferable, and not usable by anyone else. “You” are in control of your digital communications, just like in real life!

Skred Messenger PC app is a variant of the TwinMe app with most of the same features. One additional function is that the alternate identities are secured with a PIN number. Each identity has its own profile, contacts, and conversations.

How the app Works

Skred Messenger for PC validates its decentralized operator model, allowing every community to operate, its own secure instant messaging service, under its own brand.

This world premiere illustrates the next generation ethical communications services, under the control of its users and the organizations they trust, without access to personal data, protecting their privacy and thus ensuring the freedom of digital interactions.

End-to-end encryption transforms messages into unintelligible chunks of data as soon as a user presses send. From there, the message isn’t reconstituted into something understandable until it reaches the receiver’s device.

Along the way, the message is unreadable, protected from prying eyes. It essentially amounts to a bodyguard who picks you up at your house, rides around with you in your car, and walks you to the door of wherever you’re going. You’re safe during transport, but your vigilance shouldn’t end there.

Some Features

The app is open to all. No subscription is necessary, there’s no operator, no SIM card, and no tracking.

It will create an anonymous, unique, and secure relationship with each one of your contacts. The two participants in this relationship can exchange messages only with each other and no one else.

You can create as many independent identities and as many unique relationships as you like.

It allows you to communicate via IM, voice, or video.

The platform adapts itself to any network to guarantee speed and transmission quality.

When you delete a message on Skred, it also disappears from your correspondent’s mobile.

How to install Skred Messenger app on Windows and Mac

You need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC Complete the installation of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions Now open the emulator, Look for the PlayStore app icon on the home screen. ( The app is already installed on the emulator). You will be asked to give your Google ID Search for the Skred Messenger app Click on the install button to complete the download process.

You can use this app in your smartphone as well from this LINK