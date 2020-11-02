Install Free Eyecon for PC – Windows 10, Mac

Use the Eyecon app on PC to identify calls and see photos and names of unknown calls and contacts in your phone book.

What is the Eyecon PC app

Eyecon for PC is an app for smartphones that shows the user who is calling when they call, even if the caller is not in user’s address book. It gives you information about callers who are beyond your address books like marketers and spam callers.

It can also block unwanted calls, preventing you from being disturbed with unnecessary call rings. The app is becoming quite popular with dozens of millions of users. It is quite efficient in identifying and eventually blocking unwanted calls and in matching names and numbers.

Features

Eyecon is a brand new picture-based phonebook app with the aim of reshaping the way you use your smartphone and becoming your main communication app.

This app helps you to improve the look of your phonebook and dialer screen.

You can add photos for each of your contacts and control how you appear on other people’s smartphones.

By quickly and easily connecting with social media and messaging apps,

Eyecon allows you to stay within one app for all your communication instead of opening up different applications.

The ultimate goal is to help you communicate through a simple, photo-based approach.

Why do you need it

What sometimes happens is that you get calls from any unknown number and you become very upset. Now, what is the peculiarity now that someone may have received a call by mistake or sometimes deliberately is making you suffer Beautiful In that situation, we do not know what we should do.

For this, you need an application called Eyecon for Windows. This application is very tremendous if you want to see anybody’s photo which is calling you.

The visual approach of Eyecon makes it easy to recognize your contacts instantly. The photos will appear both when you call these persons and when they call you.

Thanks to the full-screen picture, you don’t even have to read the contact names to recognize them. The bright, clearly separated icons make it very easy to accept or decline the call. You can connect to various social media networks like Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Google Hangouts along with the email and messaging apps.

The app will automatically pull photos from various social media networks and other communication tools. You can review these photos and delete or replace photos as necessary. its intuitive user interface adapts to your usage style. You can control how your photo and other information appear in the address book of other people. It is possible to set which photo they will see when you are calling them.

How to Install Eyecon app on Windows and Mac

Install BlueStacks emulator on your PC Run the .exe file on your PC to complete the setup of the software Open the emulator, it may take some time to start at the beginning. Look for the PlayStore app on the home screen and open it Login using your Google ID Search for the Eyecon app, click on the install button to complete the download

You can use the app on your Smartphone as well to Get your caller IDs