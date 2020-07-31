Google Camera Gcam for Mi Note 10 Lite [Download & Install]

Mi Note 10 Lite is a flagship killer device from Xiaomi. The low-end variant of the Mi Note 10 series comes with promising cameras on very powerful hardware in a solid build. Mi Note 10 Lite has attracted masses mainly because of its price point. Xiaomi has used the Sony IMX686 as its main camera sensor and this phone uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G’s image processing. The use of SD730G opens doors for Google Camera on this handset. In this guide, I am going to show you how you can download Google Camera aka GCam for Mi Note 10 Lite. The tutorial will show how to download and install GCam on Mi Note 10 Lite.

About the Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi Note 10 Lite is the world’s first mid-range device with a curved screen. Xiaomi has used a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED panel on this phone. The phone uses a waterdrop notch with no bezels and an extremely sleek chin. Mi Note 10 Lite is built out of glass which is surrounded by an Aluminium frame. The phone uses Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and at the back. This is also among the phones that successfully retain a headphone jack in the year 2020. The phone further has a fingerprint scanner underneath its display. Mi Note 10 Lite uses a RAM of 6 or 8 Gigabytes along with a 128 Gigabytes internal storage. The phone doesn’t have a MicroSD card slot inside. It runs on the MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box, the phone is yet to receive its MIUI 12 update.

In the camera department, Mi Note 10 Lite uses a 64 megapixels main Sony IMX686 sensor along with an 8 megapixels ultrawide, 2 megapixels macro, and 5 megapixels depth camera. The camera app of this phone is feature-rich, but it doesn’t really unleash the real potential of its main camera sensor.

To pull the best use out of the Mi Note 10 Lite’s cameras, you can get your hands on the Google Camera. A working port of the GCam has made its way, thanks to the developer’s community.

GCam on Mi Note 10 Lite

In the available GCam for Mi Note 10 Lite, almost all the features are working fine. Here is a complete list of everything that is working.

Ultrawide camera works.

The main camera works.

The macro camera works.

4K & 1080P videos @ 60/30/24FPS.

Videos work for the main camera only.

Astrophotography works.

Google’s HDR+ works.

Portrait mode for both front and rear cameras works.

Night Sight for both front and rear cameras works.

Slow-Mo works.

Timelapse works as well.

I have personally tested all these features on my Mi Note 10 Lite. Take a look at the steps below to get it up and running right away.

Download GCam for Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi Note 10 Lite GCam – PixelCam Plus APK & Config File: Download

Extract the zip to get the PixelCam Plus APK and the MN10L.xml file.

Copy the downloaded files to your phone’s internal storage.

Install GCam on Mi Note 10 Lite

Go to the Internal storage on your Mi Note 10 Lite. Create a new folder named “GCam” in the main internal storage. Inside the GCam folder, create another folder named “Configs7”. Now move the MN10Lite.xml file into the Configs7 folder. Open the PixelCam Plus APK on the phone and install it. Now launch the PixelCam Plus (GCam) from the app drawer. Double-tap on the black area between the Gallery & Shutter button in the GCam app. It will ask you to restore the MN10Lite.xml config file. Restore the file and you are good to go.

GCam has been installed on your Mi Note 10 Lite now. Feel free to change the settings and take any photos on your Mi Note 10 Lite now.

Pro Tip: GCam on the Mi Note 10 Lite captures immensely stunning selfies in the normal and portrait mode. You should also give a try to its astrophotography feature.

For now, I am attaching some camera samples here. Take a look.

Final Words

I have also created a video tutorial on the same, and I have also done a complete camera comparison between the stock camera and GCam on Mi Note 10 Lite. I hope you guys really like all of this work and if you are facing any kind of issues, feel free to reach out to me through the comment section below. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.