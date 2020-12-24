GCam for OnePlus 8T, Install free

If you are looking for a way to install the GCam for OnePlus 8T you have come to the right place. You will just have to follow some simple steps.

The Google Camera app on OnePlus 8T will just work fine for you. You will not have to even configure the app to get the full experience.

About OnePlus 8T smartphone

The OnePlus 8T is the company’s latest high-end smartphone. The device is a subtle upgrade over the OnePlus 8 that launched earlier this year.

With a 120Hz display, a flat-screen design, and four rear cameras, as well as a dual battery system, the OnePlus 8T is aiming to be the flagship-killer phone OnePlus made its name creating

Furthermore, the device has been running on Android 11 based custom skin OxygenOS 11 out of the box. In terms of camera performance, the device will become with a Quad rear camera module housing a 48Mp f/1.7 Primary + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens + 5Mp f/2.4 macro lens + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. In contrast, it was also using a dual-LED flash and the front housing, a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter placed on the upper left corner of the display hidden inside the punch-hole camera.

Pricing

The OnePlus 8T is a $749 5G phone that fits right in between the $699 OnePlus 8 ($635 at Amazon) and $799 OnePlus 8 Pro ($999 at OnePlus), which were released in April.

Display

The best part of the OnePlus 8T’s design is its 120Hz display. Most phones have screens that refresh 60 frames per second. A few phones, like the OnePlus 8, have screens that refresh 90 times a second, and even fewer refresh as often as 120 frames. The effect of the 120Hz display means the phone feels buttery smooth and fast. Scrolling through social media feeds, thumbing through home screen pages and playing games like PUB-G feel super quick and responsive.

In and of itself, the OnePlus 8T is an excellent device and it’ll surely satisfy anyone looking for a high-powered, reliable Android. The brilliant display is my favorite thing about the phone, but there’s a more enticing and cheaper competitor available from OnePlus itself — the OnePlus 8.

Now we look at the details of the camera that One Plus 8T has to offer and why would you need to Install the Google Camera app for One Plus 8T

Main Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX586

Megapixels: 48

Pixel Size: 0.8µm/48 MP, 1.6µm/12 MP four in one

Lens Quantity: 6P

OIS: Yes

EIS: Yes

Aperture: f/1.7

Ultra Wide Angle Lens

Megapixels: 16

Aperture: f/2.2

Field of View: 123°

Macro Lens

Megapixels: 5

Monochrome Lens

Megapixels: 2

Video

4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-Lapse: 1080p at 30 fps, 4K at 30 fps

Video Editor

Features

CINE Aspect Ratio Video Recording,

Video Portrait,

UltraShot HDR,

Portrait,

Pro Mode, Panorama,

Smart Pet Capture,

AI Scene Detection,

RAW Image,

Video Focus Tracking,

Video Nightscape

Front Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX471

Megapixels: 16

Pixel Size: 1.0 µm

EIS: Yes

Autofocus: Fixed Focus

Aperture: f/2.4

Video

1080p video at 30 fps

Time-Lapse

Features

Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

There’s no doubt that the specs for the camera hardware look quite impressive on paper, but the same couldn’t be said when it comes down to real-time camera usage. It’s not like the hardware isn’t powerful or capable, but the OnePlus camera app often lacks the ability to fully utilize the available hardware.

The photos captured with the stock camera app on the OnePlus 8T are processed with a punchy pre-applied filter effect. This makes the images sometimes provide excessive contrast and brightness, and often miss the details where they matter.

Download Google Camera for OnePlus 8T

The GCam 7.x versions(s) bring Astrophotography mode, better night sight pictures on OnePlus 8T, and variants along with other older features such as HDR+, Timelapse, portrait mode, etc. The available GCam ports are compatible with Android 10.

Download one of the following Google Camera APKs depending on your preference, you can also try all these builds one by one if you wish.

Uncryx05’s GCam 7.3 – Download

– Download Arnova 82G’s GCam 5.2 – 7.3 – Download

– Download Arnova82G’s GCam 6 – 8.0 Beta – Download

– Download Parrot043’s MGC 7.6 – Download

Note: These Gcam builds come from different developers/modders. These are not guaranteed to work on your device, but one of these will definitely work.

Step by Step guide to use Google Camera OnePlus 8T

It was quite easy to download and install the GCam for Oneplus 8T on their device, Including a thrid-party Google Camera service apk. Let’s take a closer look at it and know more about it.

First thing first, Download the GCam apk on your device based on your preferences. Then, enable the unknown sources from setting the menu through Security/privacy. Now, Click on the install button, and it was installed successfully. That’s it. You can now use Google Camera on your device.

How to configure GCam app on One Plus 8T on your smartphone

Now that the Google Camera port is installed on your phone, you’re can import the configuration file for the best camera settings.

To do this, first, download the config file for the port you’re using. Then open the file manager, create a new folder in your phone’s internal storage and name it “GCam”. Next, create a new folder named “Configs7” inside the “GCam” folder. Copy the downloaded config XML file inside <internal storage>/GCam/Configs7/ . The Google Camera app loads its configuration files from this location. Now to load the config file, double-tap on the area between the shutter button and the preview icon. Simply choose the config XML file that you want to import and press the “Restore” button. The camera app will automatically restart after the config file is loaded.

To use Astrophotography mode in Google Camera, open the app and switch to the “Night Sight” mode. Then swipe down on the viewfinder and set “Astrophotography” to ON.

Conclusion

There you go! You have just been able to download and install the GCam on your OnePlus 8T. If you have got any questions regarding the installation or usage of the GCam port, feel free to ask.

