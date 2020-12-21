GCam for Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Download Free

If you are looking for a way to install the GCam for Galaxy S20 FE 5G you have come to the right place. You will just have to follow some simple steps.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G was released recently and now we have a working port of GCam for Galaxy S20 FE 5G available to download.

The Google Camera app on Galaxy S20 FE will just work fine for you. You will not have to even configure the app to get the full experience.

About the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone

If there’s one important spec that the FE carries over from the S20 series, it’s the premiere Snapdragon 865 processor. The 865, along with the Adreno 650 GPU and 6GB of RAM, allowing the FE to deliver outstanding performance. The phone blasts through tasks with ease. The FE offered stellar gaming, social networking, and media consumption power. Though we believe 6GB is the least amount of RAM modern Android phones should have, you’d never know it’s not the 8GB or 12GB that are available to the S20.

Specs

6.5-inch flat Super AMOLED Infinity-O

FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080), 407ppi

120Hz refresh rate

HDR 10+

Gorilla Glass 3 cover

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm

190g

Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud White, Cloud Orange

Camera

Rear: Main: 12MP Dual-Pixel, OIS, ƒ1.8, 1/1.76in Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ2.2, 1/3.06in Telephoto: 8MP, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x Space Zoom, ƒ2.4, 1/4.4in



Front: 32MP (binned to 8MP), ƒ2.2, 1/2.8in

Video: 4K at 60fps



A triple-camera system is expected on today’s top phones, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was sure to include one. With standard, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses on offer, users have plenty of flexibility to grab the shot they want.

The app is a direct carryover from the S20/Note20 series. That means it has Samsung’s signature feature, Single Take. This mode allows you to capture up to nine different types of photos/videos with a single press of the button. Beyond Single Take, you’ve got pro mode, panorama, food, night, live focus, live focus video, pro video, super slow-mo, slow-mo, and hyperlapse.

That covers the basics and then some. A zoom picker makes it simple to jump between the three lenses and tools that float along the left edge of the viewfinder. You can quickly adjust the resolution, the flash, aspect ratio, and more.

Download Google Camera for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

One of the best things about the Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon variant is the Camera2 API sport. As it allows you to install the Google Camera app without needing root access.

The GCam 7.x versions(s) bring Astrophotography mode, better night sight pictures on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and variants along with other older features such as HDR+, Timelapse, portrait mode, etc. The available GCam ports are compatible with Android 10.

Download one of the following Google Camera APKs depending on your preference, you can also try all these builds one by one if you wish.

Uncryx05’s GCam 7.3 – Download

– Download Arnova 82G’s GCam 5.2 – 7.3 – Download

– Download Arnova82G’s GCam 6 – 8.0 Beta – Download

– Download Parrot043’s MGC 7.6 – Download

Note: These Gcam builds come from different developers/modders. These are not guaranteed to work on your device, but one of these will definitely work.

A preview

Picture from TechwithUsama

Here on the left is the GCam app and on the right is the Stock camera app for the S20 FE 5G. Taken from the Front Camera

A guide to Install GCam on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Google Camera APK file installation process is as simple as installing any other third-party APK file. You don’t have to root your device for this.

Download the GCam APK file from the download link above and tap on it. Make sure that the Unknown Sources option is enabled on your device. It will launch the package installer and tap on the Install button. Once the installation is done, open, and use it.

Final Thoughts

The GCam app on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE does not bring much to the table as far as the Back camera is concerned. But it can certainly give you better result on the front camera. The mods are constantly updated, until all the features are available of the GCam app you will have to do with this. That is all for today folks. Do check below Google Camera Guide for Smartphones.

