GCam for Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T pro, Install free

You can now use GCam for Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T pro. I have compiled a method for you to download the app on your Smartphones.

These are all mods of the original Google Camera and there is no guarantee that the files will give you a full GCam experience. But the new versions are being updated regularly by the Moders to give you an enhanced Google Camera experience.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10t and Mi 10T pro

The Snapdragon 865 processor used here provides snappy speeds, useful for editing those super-high-res photos you just took or playing games. It would work well with the high-refresh-rate screen, as 144Hz is usually great for gaming, though few mobile games are actually optimized for that just yet.

In terms of performance, the Mi 10T clearly plays in the first division. Just as in the Mi 10T Pro, it has a Snapdragon 865 under its hood, one of the fastest smartphone SoCs, which is also used in the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

We’ve got a few other good things to say about the phone. its fingerprint sensor easy to use, the battery life is great, and there seemed to be fewer pre-installed third-party apps

Camera and Display

Firstly, as with many Xiaomi phones, the Mi 10T Pro has a pretty impressive main camera, with the same 108MP snapper we’ve seen in a few of the company’s other phones. This is certainly a ‘brute force’ tactic to getting on our best phones list, with sheer resolution prioritized above nuanced AI software or huge-pixel-size sensors, but it gets the job done. The auxiliary cameras don’t add much though.

The Mi 10T Pro’s 144Hz display is one of the quickest around. It feels super responsive to use, and gamers will enjoy the fast refresh rate. Xiaomi has included AdaptiveSync technology. This dynamically switches between refresh rates depending on the application that you’re running. You can manually switch in the settings menu too.

The Mi 10T pro camera features

Rear: 108MP, f/1.7, 26mm, 1/1.33-inch sensor 13MP ultrawide, f/2.4, 123-degree FOV 5MP macro, f/2.4

Video: 8K 30fps, 4K 60fps, FHD 120fps



Front: 20MP, f/2.2, 27mm, 1/3.4-inch sensor FHD 30fps



Mi 10T camera Features

64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

13 MP, f/2.4, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF

While the front camera is 20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm.

From TechTablets

Why the People want GCam on their Mi 10T and Mi 10T pro Smartphones

GCAm brings almost every feature of cameras on pixel devices to any device. Not to forget some of them may not be available depending upon the hardware. You can search for GCam modded version for your device but your device must support Camera2api else you won’t be able to install GCam on your device.

Automatic DND mode while using video-recording.

Quick-Toggle for Video resolution changes

New settings UI.

24FPS video recording.

4K@60fps Video recording

Exposure controls to adjust brightness and HDR of your photo.

Received Frequent Faces to help you capture Top Shot photos.

Touch and Hold shortcut in the shutter button to capture Top Shot photos.

AI adjustments.

Download Google Camera for Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T pro

Download one of the following Google Camera APKs depending on your preference, you can also try all these builds one by one if you wish.

Uncryx05’s GCam 7.3 – Download

– Download Arnova 82G’s GCam 5.2 – 7.3 – Download

– Download Arnova82G’s GCam 6 – 8.0 Beta – Download

– Download Parrot043’s MGC 7.6 – Download

How to Install GCam on Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T pro

First, download the APK from the given Download links provided above.

Then, Simply enable the unknown app install and then install the application just like any third-party application.

After that allow with all it is the permission it requires.

Now, Simply open the Google Camera and start using the extra-ordinary photos.

Steps to Enable Astrophotography Mode on GCam (Mi 10T Series)

Launch Google Camera > Go to Settings.

Scroll down a bit and tap on Advanced.

Scroll down at the bottom of the page and turn on the ‘Use Astrophotography Mode’ toggle.

How to Configure GCam for Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T pro

Probably, this can fix using the configure XML Config file on your device. Where simply move the file of GCAm to Configs7 Folder.

In case there is not any folder the simply create the “Config7” inside the “GCam” folder, Now move the Config file there.

Now, Simply open the Google Camera and double tab the shutter button, and then the dropdown menu appears.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, This helps you a lot, and you have been installed the GCam successfully on your Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro. I would like to know your valuable opinion and feedback if there is any query share with us in the comment section down below.

Note: These Gcam builds come from different developers/modders. These are not guaranteed to work on your device, but one of these will definitely work. Some of these builds have their configs files. However, you can configure the application on your own after installation.

