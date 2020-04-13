Follow this tutorial to download Nintendo DS iNDS Emulator for iPhone. You can download iNDS Emulator for iPhone on any iOS version. This is not for iPads, so keep that in mind before you proceed. Before you download it, let me tell you what this app is all about.

iNDS – Nintendo DS Emulator for iPhone

iNDS is one of the only few working Nintendo DS Emulators for the iPhone. If you have some very good childhood memories with the Nintendo DS, it’s time to revive them with the help of the iNDS app. The famous childhood gaming-console may have become obsolete, but it’s games are still alive and thanks to the developer’s community, who have pulled out all the Nintendo DS and Gameboy classics for the Android and iOS devices.

The gaming consoles like Nintendo DS, Gameboy, PSP, and others used a specific operating system. This operating system, for example, the Nintendo DS OS has been ported into the emulators. The emulators are developed for iOS and Android devices, and these emulators can run any Nintendo game. Games are available in the form of ROMs. These ROMs carry the DS format for the Nintendo DS emulators. You can sideload these ROMs into any Nintendo DS emulator manually.

The iNDS is built to serve the same purpose. It’s a feature-rich emulator which can give you modern-day controls for the old-school games. If you are a fan of Super Mario Bros, Pokemon, Animal Crossing, or any other popular title, it’s time to play it once again now.

At the moment, there is only 1 method to install the iNDS Emulator on your iPhone and I am going to list down the steps in this post.

To download Nintendo DS iNDS Emulator for iPhone, we will first install the App Cake on the iPhone. App Cake will allow the installation of iNDS. So follow the steps carefully and get the iNDS Emulator for iPhone.

It is highly recommended to follow these steps on your iPhone. Remember this will not work on the iPad, but works on all iPhones running any iOS version.

Download Nintendo DS iNDS Emulator

First of all, go to the App Cake installation page Now click on “Install App Cake”. Do not open App Cake yet, go to Settings on the iPhone > General > Device Management > Click on the Profile with App Cake inside > Click on Trust and trust it. Launch the App Cake App. App Cake will ask you for some permission and then ask to download a profile, download the required profile. Go back to Settings > General > Device Management > Click on App Cake Verification > Click on “Install” at the top-right corner and install it. After installation, the App Cake store will open up. In the Store, click on “Tweaked” at the bottom. Now find iNDS Emulator in the list and download it. It will take a while to download iNDS and then install it. Now open the iNDS Emulator on the iPhone. Go to its settings and turn on Full Screen & FPS meter.

How to add & play Nintendo DS Games via iNDS on iPhone

Using the Safari browser, download the NDS ROM from a good source After downloading the ROM, click on it extract and get the NDS file. Click on the NDS file now and then “Share > click on More > Scroll down to find “Copy to iNDS” and then copy it”. As soon as you copy to iNDS, the game will launch inside iNDS. Play the game and enjoy it!

Final Words

As of today, this is a working method and thousands of users have been enjoying it. As long as Apple doesn’t revoke the App Cake and the Indus, this tutorial will keep working. You can also find many other emulators like the iNDS in our Emulators section. If you run into any problems with the iNDS installation on iPhone, feel free to reach out to us using the comment section below. We will try our best to get back to you as soon as possible.