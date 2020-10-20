Want to download Lg Wing 5G Stock Wallpapers on your device. well, we have got you covered. Lg with its dual-screen flagship phone has also released its stock wallpapers. Keep in mind that for the horizontal screen the ratio is different for the wallpapers to adjust to the screen. Nevertheless, you can easily download LG Wing 5G stock wallpapers from here.

Download LG Wing G5 Stock Wallpapers

Good thing is that you can grab yourself all the horizontal as well as the pivot mode wallpapers from the LG Wing smartphone. There are six wallpapers dedicated for vertical mode, seven portrait wallpapers including twenty-three wallpapers.

These LG Wing wallpapers are available in full resolution, i.e. 1080 X 2460 and 2460 X 2460 pixels resolution These wallpapers are full of abstract feel and are full of different colors.

A Preview

Here is a preview of all the wallpapers that you are available. And you can download the LG Wing 5G stock Wallpapers from HERE.

About LG Wing 5G Dual-screen Smartphone

Outside of expensive foldable, phone design has stagnated in the last few years and most coming out these days rarely varying from an edge-to-edge glass rectangle. The LG Wing 5G is a bold exception: a phone with a front screen that swivels horizontally and upward to reveal a smaller display underneath, providing more screen real estate in a device that you can use one-handed.

The LG Wing is a big, chunky, handset. At 260 grams, it’s heavier than both the Galaxy S20 Ultra (220g) and iPhone 12.

It’s available in two colors with radically different finishes. Aurora Gray is understated glossy metal, and it attracts fingerprints and other smudges because of its lack of oleophobic coating. Illusion Sky is a pearl white with a frosted glass finish, which is the prettier of the two options.

the LG Wing’s performance, which comes courtesy of a Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip and allows this device to connect to 5G networks. That’s the same processor found inside the LG Velvet, as well as many other lower-cost 5G phones, like the OnePlus Nord and Google Pixel 4a 5G.

It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The Wing also features a microSD card slot for expandability by up to another 2TB.

You can also check out the OnePlus 8t Stock Wallpapers