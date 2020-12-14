A new method to install GMS and Google Play Store on Huawei Phones is now available. Using the VMOS PRO, you can get Google Play on any Huawei handset.

The only way to install Google apps on Huawei Smartphones was by visiting different .apk solution websites. These methods are now slowly fading away.

Fortunately, there is another way to make Google apps work on Huawei Smartphones and it’s as easy as clicking a few buttons. All you have to do is just install a free app called VMOS Pro and you’re done, you can now access the Google Play Store and install any Android app from there. Of course, installing Android apps from the Google Play store will require you to sign in with your Gmail account.

Huawei – How it became the leading smartphone maker

Formed in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, a former engineer in the People’s Liberation Army, Huawei is said to have over 170,000 employees.

The company is now one of the largest in the world when it comes to the manufacturing of telecommunications equipment.

When the company was first founded, it was focused on manufacturing phone switches but over the years has expanded to include building telecommunications networks, providing operational and consulting services and equipment to China, and also manufacturing mobile devices for the consumer market.

Pronounced “hwah-way,” it’s a multinational Chinese technology titan that’s the world leader in equipment for wireless telecommunication networks and the No. 2 seller of smartphones globally (behind Samsung).

Huawei also makes switches, routers and fiber-optic and undersea cables that help make up the worldwide internet. Oh, and it’s in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and software. It’s as if you rolled Apple, AT&T, Amazon Web Services, plus a bit of Google and Microsoft, into one.

We’re talking more than 180,000 employees in more than 170 countries, and revenue of more than $100 billion a year (about the same as Boeing). But really, there’s no good U.S. comparison.

Huawei’s technology is an important part of the next-generation wireless technology 5G currently in development. Which is one reason it keeps popping up in the news.

Huawei’s entry into the mobile phone market in Europe came in the shape of the the Honor phone in 2014.

The US Ban on Huawei – The end of everything Google for Huawei

As a result of a ban on trading with the US, Huawei can’t preload new release phones with Google apps like Maps and YouTube, the Google Play Store or Google Assistant.

Pre-May 2019 Huawei and Honor phones will continue to get security updates and current devices that due to get Android 10 will still get it. Huawei laptops will get all the Windows updates in the traditional manner.

But newly released Huawei phones can’t use Google services and this is set to be a long-term issue. Note this doesn’t apply to any P30 Series handsets including the P30 Pro New Edition (May 2020) which is, essentially, an upgraded P30 Pro rather than a new phone.

About the Google Play Services

Google Play Services are also called GMS or Google Framework. These services are responsible for running all the Google Applications on your phone. Be it the Play Store, Gmail, Google Calendar, or any other Google App, you will always need the Google Mobile Services on your phone first. If you somehow get the GMS running on your phone, you can eventually install all the Google Apps too. There have been numerous GMS solutions for the Huawei phones including the GMSanzhuangqi APK that we posted earlier on our website. However, with time, all these solutions come to end as Google tightens the restrictions put on the Huawei phones. A new solution called the VMOS PRO has emerged now. And with the help of VMOS Pro, we can once again enjoy the Google Play Store on Huawei smartphones.

VMOS PRO

VMOS stands for virtual machine operating system. It basically runs a virtual Android on your Android phone. Consider it running a virtual version of MacOS or Windows on your PC. When you will run VMOS PRO on your Huawei phone, it will launch another Android instance, and inside that instance, the Google Play Store and Services will work fine which will ultimately let you run all GMS related apps on your Huawei phone. The method to install VMOS PRO is like installing any other application. The method is going to be manual. Follow the easy instructions given below to install VMOS PRO on your Huawei Phone and get the Google Play Store up and running once again.

How to Install Google Play Store on Huawei Phones – VMOS PRO method

Download and Install VMOS Pro on your Huawei smartphone device, it will be an Apk suite – You can find VMOS Pro here.

Open the file in your downloads (on the Huawei phone) and allow your browser to download from an external source.

After the installation is complete Confirm and Enter VMOS Pro.

Authorize ALL the options and turn on Draw over other apps.

ALLOW >> ALLOW ONLY WHILE IN USE >>Experience the google.

Wait until the ROM VMOS PRO Install and booted.

Click on the play Store and Sign in with your Gmail account.

Now you can install any apps from the Play Store on your newest Huawei smartphone including the Huawei P40 and Mate 40 series.

Final Thoughts

Since the US Ban on Huawei smartphones, all the latest Huawei smartphones do not have Google apps pre-installed on them. There have been various methods until now to download and use the PlayStore suite. These methods have worked for some time. Now, this method is being floated (VMOS Pro app) and looks to be working fine on the new smartphones.