With the help of this guide, you will be able to Recover Spotify Deleted Playlist. Heed the instructions provided below.

Every now and then, by accident, we had deleted things that we don’t want to. It could me messages, Pictures, Important Documents, Playlists and more. Today, I will be helping you with Spotify Playlist. Once a playlist is deleted or erased on Spotify, how you can recover it?

Every app has its own unique processing or methods to recover anything which got deleted by mistake. The same goes for the Spotify, you can easily Recover Spotify Deleted Playlist.

You won’t be needing any third-party tool or service to do so. All you have to do is following the instructions provided below. Let’s get started.

How To Recover Spotify Deleted Playlist:

Time needed: 5 minutes. Just follow the instructions provided below and you will be able to recover your deleted Spotify playlist. Spotify web player: In order to restore a deleted Spotify Playlist. You need to use Spotify web player if you haven’t downloaded Spotify web player on your PC. You can always head over to the Spotify’s official Website and download it. Sign in: After you have downloaded the Spotify Web Player on your PC. You have to log in with your Spotify account. Click on the drop-down menu located on the right side -> Account -> Sign in. Account Overview: Once logged in, head over to the account overview page. There you will find an option, Recover Playlists. Click on it and you will see a list of all you deleted Playlists. Each playlist will be displayed with the songs number and deleted date. Recover Playlist: Now it is time to restore the deleted playlist. Right next to each playlist you will find a green restore button. Click on it and one playlist is restored, you will see that playlist is highlighted green. Moreover, it will be labeled as restore. Check Playlist: Head over to the library now and look for the restored playlist.

Conclusion:

So, this is how you can easily recover any deleted Spotify Playlist. All you have to do is heed the instructions provided above and you are good to go.