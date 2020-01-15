Download Full HD Oppo Reno A Stock Wallpapers

In the past several years Oppo is getting strong in the world of Android Smartphones. Recently they have launched a new smartphone series named Reno and believe me Oppo’s new Reno series is a huge success.

As Oppo’s name is growing they are working on all the ranges to cover and recently they have introduced a new device in Reno series. It’s a mid-range device and it’s called Reno A, I will tell you Reno A specs and features later. First, let me give you the latest Full HD Oppo Reno A Stock Wallpapers. Reno A came out with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. I thought you might want to get your hands-on Reno A Stock Wallpapers and you use on your other devices as-well.

You will be surprised to know, Reno A is far better than other devices when it comes to display. It has a great display when you compared it with others in the same price category.

Let’s move on and give you the Oppo Reno A Stock Wallpapers and also tell you what are the main features and specs.

Oppo Reno A Stock Wallpapers:

You can use the following link to directly download all the Oppo Reno A Wallpapers. Click on the following link and you will be taken to our sister site Filesbeast. From there click on the download button and you will get your Oppo Reno A Wallpapers.

Oppo Reno A Specs:

The Oppo Reno A was Announced in 2019, September. The Phone came out with a screen of 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio. Oppo Reno A was powered by Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm) with Adreno 616. It had internal storage of 128GB & 6GB RAM. There are two cameras at the back of this phone, 16 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, PDAF 2 MP, depth sensor. Inside this Phone, there was a 3600 mAh battery. The Phone originally ran on Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.

There you go, These were the specs and hardware you will be getting after buying Oppo Reno A. You can also check the following links to download more stock Wallpapers of other devices.

